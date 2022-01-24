Towering sculpture takes shape outside Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO — A Baltimore artist on Monday began to install his towering sculpture outside the Greensboro Science Center.
Late in the day, two cranes briefly hoisted the stainless steel, 70-foot-long, 32-foot high sculpture above the circular drive in front of the science center.
Artist David Hess and his crew wanted to mark holes that they will drill to anchor the sculpture in concrete.
That work did not get completed, so the piece will be erected today to mark the holes. The science center at 4301 Lawndale Drive remains open and accessible during the installation.
"It's going to be a wonderful gateway, not only to the science center, but to this whole Battleground Park District," Cheryl Stewart, public art consultant for the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, said as she watched the work.
The Public Art Endowment of the Community Foundation selected Hess to create the piece, and manages the $245,000 project. It has provided permanent and temporary artworks within the city.
The project budget consists of $75,000 from the Public Art Endowment and $170,000 raised by the Community Foundation, the endowment and the science center.
The endowment also will provide up to $30,000 in administrative services.
The endowment began work on the project in fall 2019. Hess was selected from among other artists in early 2020. After engineering and design, fabrication began nearly a year ago.
Hess calls the 15,000-pound sculpture "Relativity" and says it highlights how art and science are intertwined.
"When we think about that, we think about Einstein and Einstein’s theory of Relativity," Hess said.
"For me, the name has a dual purpose. It’s about how we see ourselves in the world. When you walk around this sculpture it changes from one angle to another," he said.
"Our perspective on life changes throughout," he added. "When you go into the science center, you are really confronted or educated about the macrocosm of our universe and the microcosm. We as humans occupy this very interesting medial space between those two huge worlds."
Glenn Dobrogosz, science center chief executive officer, echoed Stewart's compliments.
"That’s what I particularly loved about it is because science changes from every perspective," Dobrogosz said.
In 2021, the science center completed the Science City USA master plan, opened Revolution Ridge, attracted record numbers of guests and then ended the year with more record numbers coming to see Winter WonderLights 2.0, he said.
This year, the science center will embark on an all-new vision and plan, The Gateway Project — Inspiring Minds and Building Futures.
"This iconic new sculpture symbolizes the very gateway of inspiration that we want to be for our community," Dobrogosz said.
Dawn Kane's favorite stories from 2021
My favorite stories were those on the re-reopening of venues and the return of live entertainment after the COVID-19 pandemic closed them and kept artists at home. But it wasn’t without hiccups and controversy, as venues and the public navigated rules on vaccinations, testing and masks.
On Sept. 2, the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts opened for its first public performance.
Josh Groban required full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for those attending his Oct. 2 concert.
Those attending certain concerts in coming months will need more than tickets to enter.
Calvin Morrow Sr., who made history as a member of the first Black U.S. Navy band, died Sunday, April 11.
The annual N.C. Folk Festival brought free multicultural entertainment to downtown Greensboro.
The group is promoting the city in ways to attract people ages 30 to 55 who have moved away.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.