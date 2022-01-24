Towering sculpture takes shape outside Greensboro Science Center

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The endowment began work on the project in fall 2019. Hess was selected from among other artists in early 2020. After engineering and design, fabrication began nearly a year ago.

Hess calls the 15,000-pound sculpture "Relativity" and says it highlights how art and science are intertwined.

"When we think about that, we think about Einstein and Einstein’s theory of Relativity," Hess said.

"For me, the name has a dual purpose. It’s about how we see ourselves in the world. When you walk around this sculpture it changes from one angle to another," he said.

"Our perspective on life changes throughout," he added. "When you go into the science center, you are really confronted or educated about the macrocosm of our universe and the microcosm. We as humans occupy this very interesting medial space between those two huge worlds."

Glenn Dobrogosz, science center chief executive officer, echoed Stewart's compliments.

"That’s what I particularly loved about it is because science changes from every perspective," Dobrogosz said.