Toyota invests $1M in local education, including $500,000 for NC A&T

LIBERTY — Toyota is investing $1 million in the Triad for workforce readiness and education focused on STEAM topics: science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

N.C. A&T and Communities in Schools of Randolph County will get $500,000 each, Toyota announced Saturday.

"We have 2,100 jobs to fill in North Carolina, so better preparing our next generation workforce is critical," Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, said in a news release announcing the donations.

A&T will use the donation to establish the Toyota STEAM Lab in its College of Education.

The lab will be designed for K-12 learners and provide A&T education majors a place to practice teaching with devices and technologies designed for K-12 student use, according to the release. The lab will also provide collaborative mentorship opportunities and projects between A&T students from all majors with younger students learning at the university through its new lab elementary school (Aggie Academy) and its middle college high school (A&T Four Middle College).

“We are grateful that our friends at Toyota understand that the key to meeting the challenges of the STEAM workforce of the future is to invest in rich STEAM educational opportunities for students today,” Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. said in the release.

Communities in Schools of Randolph County will use its grant to continue work through a variety of programs, including the launch of Jobs for America’s Graduates. Students will receive a range of services such as weekend meals, academic tutoring, financial literacy and mentoring.

“It is difficult to adequately put into words the magnitude of this gift to Communities in Schools of Randolph County,” said Paula Owens, CiSRC executive director. “This gift will enable us to serve more youth in our community with wrap-around services in partnership with our local school systems and equip us to launch a new program, Jobs For North Carolina Graduates, providing specialized instruction and experiences to support increased graduation rates and employability for our students."

Last month, Toyota pledged another 350 jobs and additional investment in the battery-making plant at the Greensboro-Randolph megasite. With a $3.79 billion capital investment and 2,100 jobs, it could become the biggest single corporate expenditure in state history.