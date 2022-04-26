Trading spaces: After $20M upgrade, GTCC's Medlin Center is 'more welcoming'

JAMESTOWN — A peek inside the newly renovated Medlin Campus Center at GTCC quickly reveals what people love about it. After a $20 million upgrade, sunlight now streams through the building's many windows, lighting up open spaces and modern design elements.

On Tuesday, the school held a ceremonial reopening of the 127,000-square-foot building, which was built in the early 1970s on the Jamestown campus.

"It's a lot more welcoming," GTCC President Anthony Clarke said during a telephone interview. "Everyone is very excited to be in the building. I've heard nothing but good things."

During renovations, the building was closed for two years.

Now, an array of student services — from a bookstore to a café — can be found under one roof. There are also plenty of places for a quiet place to study or do homework with classmates.

The bottom floor of the four-story center houses the bookstore, café, multiple study areas and the offices for student life and student government.

The second floor is home to admissions and several study nooks.

The third floor has the financial aid office, counseling center and some administration offices.

The top floor is dedicated to college administration and the president’s office.

Modular wall systems were used to provide flexibility for future needs, Clarke said. All walls, finishes and HVAC systems were replaced.

Thomas A. Stith III, president of the North Carolina Community College System, was on the Jamestown campus Tuesday and said the renovated center better positions GTCC to continue meeting the workforce needs of the area.