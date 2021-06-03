 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic accident shuts down section of South Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro police say
0 comments
top story

Traffic accident shuts down section of South Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A traffic accident has shut down a portion of South Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

People traveling between West Florida Street and Elmwood Avenue on South Josephine Boyd Street are asked to find alternate routes until further notice, police said at about 11 a.m.  

Police did not provide any additional details about the accident. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Listen to the deafening sound of trillions of cicadas in Maryland

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News