Traffic advisory: A section of U.S. 421 will be temporarily closed this weekend

WINSTON-SALEM  A section of U.S. 421 will be temporarily closed this weekend as crews work on the future Interstate 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway project.

Between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, the right lane of U.S. 421 North (Salem Parkway) will be closed approximately 0.9 miles north of Exit 224 (South Main Street), pending favorable weather, according to a news release from state transportation officials.

This lane closure is necessary to allow contract crews to safely remove trees in the vicinity. 

Traffic should resume its normal flow near Exit 227. Vehicles with wide loads over 12 feet should use I-40 West as an alternate route.  

Motorists are reminded to slow down and use extra caution when driving through the work zone.

