GREENSBORO — Emergency repairs have required the temporary closure of the 500 block of McGee Street this morning between South Eugene Street to South Spring Street for crews to fix to a 12 inch and a 6 inch water main break.

There are five customers without water and the breaks have caused significant roadway damage and some damage to two surrounding parking lots, according to a news release from the city.

Water main repair work is expected to continue through the day and water should be restored by 5 p.m., officials said in the news release. Roadway and some parking lot repair work is expected to take additional time.

Signs and traffic cones are in place and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.