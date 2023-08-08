GREENSBORO — Emergency work to restore water service to at least four customers has closed all lanes of Battleground Avenue between North Edgeworth and Cedar streets, according to a news release from the city.

City crews are on site until repairs are completed and the lanes are reopened, which is expected by 5 p.m. today, according to the city.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

Any residents who notice discoloration or cloudy water after the repairs are advised to run cold water for a few minutes through a faucet without an aerator, such as an the outside spigot or the bathtub, until clear.