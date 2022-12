Drivers traveling to and from New Year's Eve celebrations across the Triad may encounter patches of dense fog tonight into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Forecasters say to expect a chance of rain before 8 p.m., and patchy dense fog after 8 p.m. in our area. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of approximately 45 degrees, according to the weather service.

Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.