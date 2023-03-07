GREENSBORO — Beginning at 9 a.m. today, the 3700 block of Lawndale Drive will be closed in both directions from Pisgah Church Road to Martinsville Road due to emergency sewer line work, city officials said in a news release.

The work, which is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. Wednesday, is expected to cause significant traffic delays.

Signs and traffic cones are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

Visit greensboro-nc.gov to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on city streets.