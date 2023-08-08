GREENSBORO — All lanes in the 4400 block of Old Battleground Road between Cotswold Avenue and White Horse Drive will experience minor traffic delays today due to sewer line work, according to a news release from the city.

The work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. today, officials said.

The Palmetto Trail Head at Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway parking lot at 4450 Old Battleground Road will be closed while crews are working.

Signs and traffic cones are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.