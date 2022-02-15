 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic advisory: Water main repairs scheduled today along part of Battleground, Greensboro officials say
Traffic advisory: Water main repairs scheduled today along part of Battleground, Greensboro officials say

orange and white barrels intentionally blurred in distance
~User3280de91_975

GREENSBORO — Beginning at 8 a.m. today, the southbound lanes at the 2000 block of Battleground Avenue from Albright Drive to West Cornwallis Drive will have lane closures and minor traffic delays until 5 p.m. while crews address water main repairs.

City officials say signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

