Traffic advisory: Water main repairs scheduled today along part of Battleground, Greensboro officials say

GREENSBORO — Beginning at 8 a.m. today, the southbound lanes at the 2000 block of Battleground Avenue from Albright Drive to West Cornwallis Drive will have lane closures and minor traffic delays until 5 p.m. while crews address water main repairs.
City officials say signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
