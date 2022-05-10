Traffic advisory: Water valve work on Hewitt Street may delay traffic today

GREENSBORO — City officials say the 4200 block of Hewitt Street between East Barton Street and Boston Road will be closed for water valve replacement work today.
The job began at 8 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. today.
Signs and traffic cones will be in place and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability, city officials said in a news release.
Visit greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on city streets.