 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Traffic advisory: Water valve work on Hewitt Street may delay traffic today

  • 0
construction orange cones traffic barrier

GREENSBORO — City officials say the 4200 block of Hewitt Street between East Barton Street and Boston Road will be closed for water valve replacement work today.

The job began at 8 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. today.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability, city officials said in a news release.

Visit greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on city streets.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe fetches record $195 million

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert