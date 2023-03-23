PLEASANT GARDEN — Transportation officials will close Tabernacle Church Road on Monday to begin replacing a bridge over Big Alamance Creek in Guilford County.

Crews will have 180 days to complete the replacement, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Detour signs will guide traffic onto Hagen Stone Park Road to Minden Road to Neelley Road. Throughout construction, the road will be blocked with barricades to stop traffic from entering.

Officials urge drivers to remain cautious and alert when approaching the work zone and factor the detour into their trips.