Traffic alert: Road near Smith High closed after water main break causes sinkhole

GREENSBORO — All lanes of Farmington Drive are shut down between Veasley Street and Wooding Place, Greensboro police said in a news release.
The road is closed because of a sinkhole and water main break.
The closure is near Smith High School and traffic in the area likely will increase as school starts for the day.
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes of travel.
