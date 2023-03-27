GREENSBORO — Documenting the headaches about the nightmare that is the Battleground Avenue-Lawndale Drive-Westover Terrace travel corridor begins today with a series of public meetings.

So, too, does the very long process of figuring out what, if anything, can be done to fix a traffic hassle that’s hamstrung for years a good chunk of the Gate City.

In two sessions, at 2 p.m. and again at 5 p.m., city and state transportation will be seeking input from residents, business owners and other interested parties about what steps might be taken to reroute some of the tens of thousands of vehicles choking the area and making it safer.

Mind you, as things stand now, there is no money, no plan and therefore no timeline for getting anything done.

But as with all things government, buy-in has to happen first.

So area residents and business owners will be welcomed into the 2 p.m. public session at Guilford Park Presbyterian Fellowship Hall on Fernwood Drive.

The evening session, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the same location, is for the general public and other interested parties.

For more information, go to www.greensboro-nc.gov/GDOT