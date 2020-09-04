GREENSBORO — Several traffic lights and crosswalk lights are not working due to a major power outage at multiple Greensboro intersections, according to a news release from the city.
The outage is impacting intersections of Wendover Avenue and South Holden Road, South Josephine Boyd Street and Walker Avenue, Spring Garden Road and Chapman Street, as well as North Holden Road and West Friendly Avenue.
Repairs will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., the city said.
People traveling in the area are encouraged to find an alternate route or use caution.
