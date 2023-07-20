GREENSBORO — Heavier traffic is expected today on Greensboro's interstates and some other roads due to a Thomas Rhett concert scheduled for this evening.

Rhett is a country artist known for hits like "It Goes Like This" and "Die a Happy Man."

The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The state transportation department expects a higher number of vehicles on I-40 East and West, I-85 North and South, I-73 North and South, US 29 North and South, West Gate City Boulevard in both directions and other surrounding roadways. Transportation, police, and Coliseum Complex leaders recommend anyone going to the concert arrive at least an hour early and they encourage carpooling.