'Tragic': Police unsure of what led High Point father to kill four others, himself

Updated at 7:22 p.m.

HIGH POINT — Officials on Monday tried to explain the unthinkable — how a quiet, friendly neighborhood could be rocked by such tragedy.

But that's what happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning after a man shot and killed his wife and three children and then himself in the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive. The bodies were discovered in the home after police were called soon after two adults were able to escape and alert neighbors.

According to High Point police, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, shot his wife, Athalia A. Crayton, 46, and Kasin Crayton, 18. Also killed were a 10- and 16-year-old, who police said they would not identify because of their ages.

Authorities said all five of those killed lived together in the home.

A 23-year-old man who is a relative, and a 25-year-old female acquaintance, escaped the home that morning, police said. According to 911 calls, the pair went from one neighbor's home to another urgently seeking help. Police are not releasing their names.

When asked during a news conference Monday about a timeline of events, Lt. Patrick Welch said police believe that the shootings inside the home were "occurring around that same time" that the two adults fled. Determining a more specific timeline is part of the investigation, he said.

Police would not discuss where the victims were found or if any of them had been sleeping in that early hour.

As far as a motive, Welch said: “We may never know why.”

Officers had responded to the address five times since 2014. The most recent time was in January 2022, when officers served an involuntary mental commitment order for Robert J. Crayton. Police would not elaborate on what prompted that order, but said family indicated that he suffered with some form of mental illness.

As for the weapon used Saturday, police would only say it was a gun. Police cited the ongoing investigation for not revealing additional details.

Gabrielle Brown, a spokeswoman for Guilford County Schools, said crisis teams would be at Ragsdale High and Union Hill Elementary throughout the week and "the district stands by to assist the family in whatever ways they need."

The family home had "No Trespassing" signs visibly posted Monday. A man who parked his truck in the driveway that afternoon declined comment.

Maria Cerra, who lives in the neighborhood, stopped to talk to fellow neighbor Frank Smalls on Monday afternoon about the tragedy.

"I didn't know them personally — just in passing," Cerra said. "This is the nicest neighborhood. I just couldn't believe it."

One of Cerra's neighbors texted her after hearing the news Saturday to make sure she was OK.

"I walk by here all the time," Cerra said while strolling down the sidewalk of Mossy Meadow Drive with her 15-year-old chihauhau, Taz.

Smalls, who said he has lived in the neighborhood for about 18 years, said he also didn't know the family well, but got along as neighbors do. He was leaving for work Saturday morning when he saw that police had closed off one end of Mossy Meadow Drive.

"It's a tragic, unimaginable situation," Smalls said. "It's very sad."