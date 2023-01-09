 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Tragic': Police unsure what led High Point father to kill four others, himself

HIGH POINT — Officials on Monday tried to explain the unthinkable — how a quiet, friendly neighborhood could be rocked by such tragedy.

But that’s what happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning when a man shot and killed his wife and three children and then himself in the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive. The bodies were discovered in the home after police were called soon after two adults were able to escape and alert neighbors.

According to High Point police, 45-year-old Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr. shot his wife, Athalia A. Crayton, 46, and Kasin Crayton, 18. Also killed were a 10- and 16-year-old, who police said they would not identify because of their ages.

Authorities said all five lived together in the home.

A 23-year-old man who is a relative, and a 25-year-old female acquaintance, escaped the home that morning, police said. According to 911 calls, the pair went from one neighbor’s home to another urgently seeking help. Police are not releasing their names.

When asked during a news conference Monday about a timeline of events, Lt. Patrick Welch said police believe that the shootings inside the home were “occurring around that same time” the two adults fled. Determining a more specific timeline is part of the investigation, he said.

Police would not discuss where the victims were found or if any of them had been sleeping in that early hour.

As far as a motive, Welch said: “We may never know why.”

Police had responded to the address five times since 2014. The most recent was in January 2022, when officers served an involuntary mental commitment order for Robert Crayton. Police would not elaborate on what prompted that order, but said family indicated that he suffered from some form of mental illness.

Police also didn’t elaborate on the weapon used to commit the killings, only saying it was a gun. Police cited the ongoing investigation for not revealing additional details.

Chief Travis Stroud told reporters Monday that he never had a case like this and commended his officers, saying they worked a difficult scene.

Gabrielle Brown, a spokeswoman for Guilford County Schools, said crisis teams would be at Ragsdale High and Union Hill Elementary throughout the week and “the district stands by to assist the family in whatever ways they need.”

As school buses and other traffic zipped along Eastchester Drive near Deep River Road on Monday afternoon, few people would know that a nearby neighborhood was still reeling from Saturday’s killings.

In the Williams Grove community, the Crayton family home now has “No Trespassing” signs visibly posted for passersby. A man who parked his truck in the driveway that afternoon declined comment.

Maria Cerra, who lives in the neighborhood, stopped to talk to fellow neighbor Frank Smalls about what happened. They live in a normally quiet community where subdivisions dot the area with sidewalk-lined streets and attractive two-story homes.

“I didn’t know them personally — just in passing,” Cerra said. “This is the nicest neighborhood. I just couldn’t believe it.”

One of Cerra’s neighbors texted her after hearing the news to make sure she was OK.

“I walk by here all the time,” said Cerra while strolling down the sidewalk of Mossy Meadow Drive with her 15-year-old chihuahua, Taz.

Smalls, who has lived in the neighborhood for about 18 years, said he also didn’t know the family well, but got along as neighbors do. He was leaving for work Saturday morning when he saw that police had closed off one end of Mossy Meadow Drive.

“It’s a tragic, unimaginable situation,” Smalls said. “It’s very sad.”

PHOTOS: High Point police update Mossy Meadow Drive murder suicide

Contact Annette Ayres at 336-373-7019.

