'Transformative': N.C. A&T awarded $23.7 million grant for job training project

GREENSBORO — The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded N.C. A&T a $23.7 million grant as part of the American Rescue Plan's Good Jobs Challenge.

The grant, which will be used to create a clean energy workforce training program, is the single-largest award the university has received for research.

Gov. Roy Cooper was among those gathered on the university's campus Wednesday to celebrate the achievement.

“North Carolina is quickly becoming the center of our country’s emerging clean energy economy,” Cooper said. “This transformative grant will invest in our state's diverse workforce as we continue to create high-paying clean energy jobs and bolster N.C. A&T's reputation as a national leader preparing students for the economy of the future."

The grant was among 32 awarded from the $500 million jobs challenge administered by the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration and will enable communities across the country to invest in innovative approaches to workforce development.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo said it was the first job training initiative implemented by the U.S. Commerce Department. She explained that it's important everyone have an opportunity to get "family-sustaining jobs" with the right resources.

A&T's project, called STEPs4GROWTH, will train workers by using mobile units in certain counties, according to information provided by the university.

The program, which will start in high school and continue through college, will allow participants to earn certificates and build skills all the way to a bachelor’s degree. It will set up partnerships in four areas — energy efficiency, renewable energy, clean vehicles and grid and storage — while establishing regional training centers.

More than 40 employers — including Duke Energy, Strata Clean Energy and Blue Ridge Power — have committed to hiring 3,000 STEPs4GROWTH trainees over four years, then 1,500 trainees every year afterward, according to A&T.

The program can be a model for providing training for the growing clean energy sector across the U.S., officials said.

“Through this important project, North Carolina A&T will play a leading role in preparing well-trained workers to fill the many skilled jobs in America’s rapidly growing clean energy sector,” A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. said in a statement.

A&T recently celebrated 40 high school and 20 college students’ completion of the 2022 N.C. Clean Energy pre-apprenticeship and internship program at the university. That program served as the pilot for STEPs4GROWTH.

Business leaders from Duke, Piedmont Services Group and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers attended the announcement Wednesday on the A&T campus.

“We are on a mission to make sure that every American — regardless of where they live or the color of their skin, how old they are, whether they are in recovery, formerly incarcerated — has a chance to get a real job,” Raimondo said.