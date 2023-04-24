The specter of House Bill 2 — the state’s infamous transgender restroom law for about a year in 2016-17 — is threatening to overshadow the debate over at least 11 transgender-focused bills during the current session.

The most noteworthy to date are two Republican-sponsored transgender sports legislation House Bill 574 and Senate Bill 631, both of which cleared their respective chambers last week.

Most of the transgender-focused Senate bills have been filed on or since April 5 — after state Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County surprised many and announced she was changing party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

Cotham’s party realignment gives the GOP a likely super-majority in the House, along with the same hold over the Senate. She voted for HB 574 after being an adamant opponent of HB 2 — the so-called “Bathroom Bill.”

Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, a Democrat representing Wake County, said he is concerned that SB 631 and similar transgender-focused Republican legislation could derail North Carolina’s economic momentum that has lifted it to several top rankings in business climate studies.

“I believe it is safe to say we have recruited companies and created thousands of jobs because we actually avoided political controversy,” Chaudhuri said.

And he’s not alone in feeling that way.

The economic impact “of passing anti-transgender laws that impact less than 1% of the population simply does not make financial sense, and we call on the business community to join us in opposing all anti-LGBTQ legislation in North Carolina,” said Jennifer Ruppe, executive director of Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center.

Meanwhile, Republican proponents of the bills either dismiss the possibility or argue that instead of North Carolina being an outlier with pursuing transgender restroom restrictions, there is plenty of conservative company — 20 states have passed similar transgender sports legislation in 2023 bills.

State Sen. Buck Newton, a Republic representing Wilson County, used his debate time on the Senate floor late last week to warn corporations with North Carolina operations not to follow the pro-LGBTQ examples in Florida, where Disney is in a dispute with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I didn’t want to leave unaddressed this notion, this vague threat, that this is the same as HB 2, and the business community is going to somehow retaliate against North Carolina,” Newton said. “I suggest to you many years ago that Michael Jordan had it right when he said that ‘Republicans buy Nikes, too.’ I promise you that whatever business you are in, you’ve got customers on both sides of this issues and we implore you to understand the reasonableness of the position we’re trying to take here.

“If you look at Anheuser-Busch, you look at Disney, I think the business community is waking up to the notion that they need to serve their shareholders, complete their fiduciary duty to their shareholders and stay out of the politics of social issues.”

****

Common sense. Fair. Safe.

Those have become favored terms from Republicans in support and defense of HB 574 and SB 631.

“Common sense” also was liberally used when discussing HB 2 during its fast-track pathway through the Republican super-majority in 2016.

For example, former Gov. Pat McCrory, Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore said after HB 2 was signed into law that it is foremost a “common-sense privacy law.”

And state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, the Forsyth County Republican, said in April 2016 as public pushback began to swell against HB 2 that “it’s just common sense that men should not be allowed in women’s bathrooms and locker rooms.”

While HB 2 was in existence until being partially repealed in March 2017, there were estimates of more than $630 million in lost economic activity in the state, including Deutsche Bank halting a planned expansion and PayPal pulling a project slated for Charlotte.

Chaudhuri submitted an amendment during last Thursday’s Senate floor debate that attempted to limit the economic fallout that SB 631 could create. Under the amendment, SB 631 would expire if any corporation receiving state economic incentives stopped adding jobs because of the law.

The law would also expire if any of the following six groups issued a public statement opposing the act: Atlantic Coast Conference, NASCAR, NCAA, PGA Tour, PGA of America and U.S. Golf Association.

The amendment was tabled by Senate Republicans, which means it was defeated and cannot be brought up again.

Citing recent business-climate surveys that refer to HB 2 as a lingering socioeconomic shadow over North Carolina, Chaudhuri said SB 631 “puts us on the path where we risk our No. 1 ranking as the state best to do business in.”

Last week, Chaudhuri asked bill sponsors during the Senate Health Care committee debate if they have discussed SB 631 with the business community given the stain that HB 2 had on North Carolina.

Iredell County Republican Vickie Sawyer responded by saying “I appreciate the political play you’re having here.”

Chaudhuri interjected “that this is not a political play” and Republican governors in Indiana and Utah had vetoed similar bills.

“I’m here to protect young women here,” Sawyer said.

****

Former state Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland said during an interview in November 2020 that the Cooper administration has been able to wipe away much of the ill feeling attached to the state from HB 2.

“We had companies that wouldn’t even look at us,” Copeland said. “One of my directives from the governor was to work with the legislature to repeal HB 2 and put stability back into economic development. We returned North Carolina to a state of stability and predictability.”

In July, CNBC cited the ability of North Carolina elected officials to find bipartisan common ground on economic recruitment efforts as a major plus toward being selected as a top state for the first time in the annual business-climate rankings. CNBC listed the competing Medicaid expansion bills in the state House and Senate as signs of cooperation between the executive and legislative branches.

Yet, for all the high individual economic category rankings North Carolina achieved, the legislature’s record on social issues is cited as a concern by CNBC.

Because so many conservative-leaning states have passed similar transgender sports bills, “it may be easier for North Carolina to get lost in the shuffle,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy. “If firms or organizations wanted to boycott North Carolina, do they have more favorable places to go?”

Quinterno said that while the transgender sports bill becoming law may not be enough to stir the business, higher education and sports sectors into action, multiple such transgender laws could invoke a backlash similar to the one from HB 2.

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC-Charlotte, said Republicans would have gone forward with their transgender bills regardless of Cotham’s party switch.

“What’s changed across the state’s political calculus, however, is that now both of these legislative efforts stand a good chance of being enacted into law because Cotham’s Republican vote eliminates the possibility of a gubernatorial veto,” Plath said.

Plath said he expects the overall push against North Carolina to be greater in 2023 than in 2016 because of the state’s purple leanings and pro-transgender advocates have become “increasingly emboldened.”

“This time around, in contrast to 2016, the conservatives are likely to fight back, and fight more effectively, even with the potential reputational damage we will likely face ... the business boycotts we might experience ... and the loss of future business prospects and recruiting opportunities.”