Trash can to farm feed: Greensboro residential facility finds better uses for food waste

GREENSBORO — Apple peels, half-eaten french fries, chicken bones. Trash, right?

Not for Derek St. Romain, a chef at Abbotswood at Irving Park, who sees these kitchen scraps as opportunities.

In the U.S., about 30–40% of food produced ends up in a landfill each year, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This piles up to about 73 to 152 million metric tons per year, half of which comes from homes and restaurants. Most of the waste is fruits, vegetables, dairy and eggs.

Those tossed food scraps add up to lost resources, too, according to a November 2021 EPA report: 140 million acres of land, 5.9 trillion gallons of water, and enough energy to power over 50 million homes for a year.

And when food waste is incinerated in landfills it releases methane gas, which is more harmful in warming the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.

Greensboro is no exception to this national food waste epidemic. During the last week of April, Mayor Nancy Vaughan led a food waste challenge to reduce waste coming from restaurants.

“In Greensboro, we are working hard to become a more sustainable city, but to do that we need to reduce food waste in our community and improve food recovery,” Vaughan said in a statement at the time. “Every year, tons of food waste is added to our landfills when that food should be donated to feed the hungry or used for animal feed or composting. The landfill should be a last resort.”

Abbotswood at Irving Park may be a residential home, but it runs its kitchen similar to a restaurant’s. The kitchen workers prepare over 300 meals per day, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to residents. This doesn’t even include special events, which St. Romain said can serve hundreds to thousands of people.

When St. Romain started looking at how much food was being thrown away, he knew it could be put to better use.

Last month, St. Romain started a food recycling program, “Senior Living is now Greener Living” at Abbotswood. The program gives commonly tossed kitchen scraps a new life instead of sending them to the landfill.

St. Romain started repurposing food scraps years before he was a chef at Abbotswood. Before moving to North Carolina, St. Romain was a chef in New Orleans. Then, in August 2005, his life changed.

Hurricane Katrina had taken most of what he had and St. Romain was standing in food bank lines waiting for his next meal. It was there he decided that once he got back on his feet, he would give back to help others access food. He started by signing up with the Durham Rescue Mission to train chefs at food shelters. St. Romain’s food recovery calling continued to follow him throughout North Carolina.

In 2011, he helped start a nonprofit charity called Backyard Bow Pro, which donates hunted deer meat to food shelters in need of protein. The group has donated over 1 million meals throughout the Piedmont area. St. Romain said just one deer can provide 200 meals to a food shelter.

From there, St. Romain started looking into other ways to repurpose food and found himself staring down 110 gallons of fresh vegetable scraps daily when he was a chef at Duke Diet and Fitness Center (now known as Duke Lifestyle and Weight Management Center).

“Most places you save your vegetable scraps and make stock out of it, but we had so much — we couldn’t make any more stock,” St Romain said. “I kept looking at it and thought there’s got to be something else we can do with it. It was organic produce that we’re cleaning and the scraps were going straight into a trashcan and there was nothing else in there but organic produce.”

He started giving it to people for their gardens, saving the coffee grounds for compost and even donating some to a local pig farmer. Soon after, the kitchen was donating pounds of vegetable scraps almost every weekday to be used as livestock feed.

“If you’re conscious of your surroundings, there’s a ton of things you can do,” St. Romain said. “And yes, it takes more time and effort… but do you know how much goes in the landfills every year that can be used for good?”

North Carolina annually wastes 2.5 million tons of food, 1 million of which directly comes from the residential sector, according to a report by the N.C. Division of Environmental Assistance and Customer Service.

Sandy Skolochenko, a community development specialist with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, said food waste makes up about a quarter of what is sent to landfills.

“So, it’s a huge problem and a huge opportunity for reducing the amount of food we waste and also diverting food scraps that we’re never going to get away from generating,” Skolochenko said.

When St. Romain began working at Abbotswood, he started noticing similar issues with food waste as he did at the Duke Center. Although all of Abbotswood’s scraps aren’t organic, St. Romain figured there must still be a way to repurpose the waste. So, he reached out to the Guilford County Cooperative Extension office to see if it was possible and they sent him back the name of local farmer in need of scraps — Nick Bennett.

Running around Benn-Low Farm are chickens, piglets and 500-pound hogs. Started two years ago by Bennett and Tonya Farlow, the farm sells eggs, meat chickens, pork and other products directly to the public through local deliveries.

After St. Romain and his team at Abbotswood separate the usable food scraps from the trash, St. Romain loads up his truck and delivers the scraps to the farm. He makes deliveries every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. A full day of meals can easily produce over 150 pounds of scraps.

Once the food scraps make their way to Benn-Low Farm, Bennett and Farlow scoop them up straight from the barrel and into the hog pen. Each hog eats about 6 quarts of scraps per day, along with their usual diet — a mix of “hot hog” grain, day-old bread, foliage and the occasional Little Debbie’s snack cake.

Farlow said the food scraps add additional nutrition to the hogs’ diet, which prevents them from rooting in the ground to look for minerals. And Bennett said not only do they have nutritional value, but the scraps are sort of a delicacy for the hogs.

“The smells, the flavors, the taste,” Bennett said. “I’m not sure what pig feed tastes like, but I’m sure it’s just bland. This has got flavor to it. They think they’re eating dessert.”

Since starting two years ago, Bennett said he and Farlow have grown the farm far past just being a hobby. They’ve increased by 11% and spend $350 a week to feed the hogs. But being a part of the food repurposing program with St. Romain has helped them keep costs down while doing some good for the Earth.

“What he (St. Romain) feeds others and they don’t eat actually feeds what we eat,” Farlow said. “It’s kind of like knowing you can put one seed in the ground and get a hundred back. Well he’s given us a barrel of food and we know we’re gonna get about 400 pounds of meat back.”

The next step for “Senior Living is now Greener Living” is starting the program at nearby residential facility Heritage Greens. St. Romain said that he hopes from there, the food recovery program will catch on and more facilities around the area will start looking at how food can be used beyond the table.

St. Romain said he knows there’s a long way to go before completely clearing the landfills of food waste in North Carolina, but everyone can take an opportunity to make a difference.

“If every business did it, helped one farmer out,” St. Romain said. “It’s gotta start somewhere. Just think about how much stuff is thrown away — you’re throwing it away anyway. I have nine kids, nobody has less time than me. You just have to care.”

