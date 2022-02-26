Trash talk: Illegal dumping and burning is more than a nuisance, it's a health hazard

Couches, TVs, mattresses, brush piles, bags spilling household trash.
Sound like the contents of a pile you’ve recently walked or driven past?
Or maybe you’ve caught a whiff of plastic burning in the area.
You’re not alone. It’s illegal dumping and burning, and it’s been a problem for years.
“It’s significantly widespread,” said Lorelei Elkins, Guilford County’s sole solid waste enforcement officer. “There are some hot spots, but I have cases throughout the county.
“You name it — furniture, plastic, household trash, it just gets dumped and burned,” she said.
Environmental problems
And it’s more than just an unsightly or smelly nuisance. It’s a health issue that eventually lands on your dinner plate or even your lungs, experts say.
“We’re talking dioxins and toxic carcinogens that are entering the airshed (and the water table)” Elkins said.
“They’re carried long distances and deposited on our land, on our crops, on the fields,” she said. “The cows eat the grass and it gets incorporated into their system. That’s why we have so many environmental contaminants in the things we eat and things we drink.”
The process is called bio-accumulation, where the toxins concentrate in the fat of an animal and make their way into the food chain.
In cases of illegal burning, those closest to the fire can inhale toxins in the smoke, said Jimmy Holt, Guilford County ranger for the N.C. Fire Service.
“We try to engage the fire as safely as possible,” Holt said, but volunteer firefighters “may or may not have that equipment. They’re simply not funded to have that equipment, air apparatuses, that they need.
“The long-term issues are the ones that we worry about,” he said, noting that cancer can result from inhaling dioxins.
Guilford County Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Carmon said dumpster fires are among the most dangerous because “anything and everything” goes into a dumpster.
“Anything manmade — plastics, fibers, carpets, anything manmade more or less is toxic,” he said. Even tax records or household bills should not be burned under current regulations.
Lumber is another item people mistakenly think can be burned.
“Every little piece of lumber you get at Lowe’s or Home Depot or anyplace for construction, every bit of that’s treated with chemicals,” Carmon said.
Firefighters often look at the color of the smoke to tell if a fire is illegal. Black smoke indicates the presence of petroleum products, whereas a whiter smoke indicates tree limbs, grass or leaves are being burned, Carmon said.
Water Oak Road
For property owners, it can be a long, frustrating and expensive process to rid their land of trash dumped by others.
One extreme case involves Water Oak Road in the northwest area of the county.
For more than a decade, polluters have dumped couches, household trash, tires and other debris along the eight-tenths of a mile road between Freeman and Happy Hill roads.
Despite numerous cleanups and the installation of cameras and “no dumping” signs (which were later vandalized), the problem persisted.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office even issued a news release in September seeking suspects in the illegal dumping. The pictures showed four different vehicles, including a pickup whose bed was crammed with couches.
Though the release did not result in any citations, investigators were able to trace household trash dumped there to two different people, said Capt. Latoya Howell of the sheriff’s office.
One of them was cited with littering, a case that was later voluntarily dismissed in court, and the other resolved the issue by cleaning up the trash, Howell said. In both instances, the people told authorities that someone else had hauled away their trash and they were unaware that it had been dumped illegally.
“It’s in a very rural area,” Elkins said of the property, “and people feel pretty comfortable that they’re not going to get caught driving up there and dumping off whatever they want. Unfortunately, some of that is dumped into a stream, which leads out to the watershed.”
Cedric Russell, the sole property owner along the Oak Water Road, ultimately petitioned the N.C. Department of Transportation to abandon the little-used road so he could install private gates at either end to prevent people from driving on it, according to DOT documents. The matter still has to be approved by the state Board of Transportation, but Guilford County commissioners signed off on the deal earlier this month.
Russell did not return a reporter’s calls seeking comment about the situation.
Not just the county
The problem is not limited to the rural areas of the county. High Point and Greensboro officials also are fighting illegal dumping, including using cameras, recorded audio warnings and signs in areas where dumping is common.
In July, Greensboro passed a new ordinance that allows it to fine people who dump trash on public or private property, according to Troy Powell, the city’s code compliance division manager.
Though the city had an environmental ordinance in place to address illegal dumping, it could not cite outsiders who were putting trash in a mobile home park’s dumpster. Since the existing ordinance was environmental in nature — and the trash was disposed of in a proper container — the city attorney’s office determined that it was not an environmental issue, Powell said.
With the new ordinance in place, Powell said of the seven cases referred to him, six of the violators paid the $500 fine. A $1,000 fine can be imposed for subsequent offenses.
In the seventh case, which involved a landscape truck and trailer dumping brush and debris on a cul-de-sac, Powell said he was unable to identify the license tag.
In three of the cases, the violators were residents of the neighborhood who were dumping their trash, one of whom also discarded plasterboard from a renovation project. Cameras placed at the site helped the city track down the offenders, who had walked there.
“They admitted to the dumping,” Powell said. “They didn’t really know why they had done it.
“They didn’t want to pay for bulk (pickup), they didn’t want to put it out beside their trash bin and that was really the reason why,” he said.
Each case offers an opportunity to educate people about the ordinance and what their legal disposal options are, Powell said. He believes that has helped the situation.
“We still have dumping in that area but not necessarily household stuff,” he said.
Recently, High Point officials successfully tracked down a polluter by digging through illegally dumped trash.
High Point Beautification Supervisor Rebecca Coplin said investigators determined a Forsyth County resident had dumped garbage within the city after finding a name and address in it.
“That unfortunately is not always the case, where you can identify who did it and you connect with them,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t know who did it. … And that only makes it harder when people feel like they get away with it.”
She encouraged residents to report illegal dumping sites as soon as possible, so it can be quickly cleaned up and monitored. Once something is dumped, more items often appear beside it.
“It’s almost like it gives permission to throw more,” she said. “If it looks like ‘hey, this place is being monitored,’ we’re picking it up quickly and they will probably soon find that there’ll be a camera, then hopefully we’ll be making a dent.”
And while dumping can be disheartening, Coplin said most people dispose of their trash properly. “We really appreciate everyone out there who is doing the right thing,” she said.
Why it happens
So why do people dump and/or burn their trash?
The answer varies.
“There has been a long-standing culture in Guilford County of illegal dumping and illegal burning, where people have been doing this for generations on their family farms,” Elkins said. “A lot of times they’re not even aware it is illegal.”
Holt recalls his grandparents burning trash on their land because there was no garbage pickup service available at that time.
“That was just how people did things back then,” he said.
But garbage pickup is now available countywide and people can also take their garbage directly to a landfill.
Sometimes people just don’t want to pay or say they can’t afford it.
“I have dealt with landowners (who) said that they just simply could not pay for their trash to be picked up,” Holt said. “But the law is the law, they need to try to figure out how to get it to a landfill.”
In some cases, the offender is a business, such as a landscaping or construction company.
Coplin said companies sometimes try to cut costs this way.
“That can be tough,” she said, “because a lot of our programs that are free to residents are not free to businesses.”
Prosecution
Chief Assistant District Attorney Stephen Cole said in an email his office sees few criminal cases filed under the littering statute that governs illegal dumping.
“The cases are frequently disposed by way of deferred dismissals as long as the offender provides proof that they took care of the illegally discarded trash themselves or paid restitution in connection with its removal,” he said.
In the case that was dismissed involving Water Oak Road, Cole said the man whose paperwork was found in the trash told authorities that he paid someone else to haul it away.
“Based on what the prosecutor learned pretrial, the case was dismissed for insufficient evidence that the defendant either himself illegally dumped the garbage or knowingly arranged for it,” Cole said.
“The State must necessarily prove that the individual charged was responsible for the violation,” Cole said in the email. “Absent an eyewitness or other evidence indicating responsibility for illegally discarding the trash, the case may be lacking.”
Under the statute, any amount weighing less than 500 pounds is a Class 3 misdemeanor, with fines increasing after 15 pounds or if convicted again, Cole said. If the waste material is more than 500 pounds, or for commercial purposes or is considered hazardous, it’s a Class I felony offense. Offenders are subject to community service probation and fines.
While felony cases are rare, Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish recalled a case he handled several years ago where the homeowner paid a high price, even though they were not involved in dumping the material.
The homeowner had placed a 250-gallon heating oil drum at the curb to be picked up by another party to dispose of it properly. However, a couple came by and stole the drum — despite being told not to take it by the homeowner — and dumped the few gallons of oil left in the drum at the curb. That oil then traveled into the gutter and ultimately into Buffalo Creek, Parrish said.
“The person who dumped it, they were found responsible,” he said, “but … the homeowner had to pay partially to clean up their own yard.”
Under environmental regulations, Parrish recalled, it cost the homeowner almost $10,000 to clean up the oil-contaminated soil in their yard.
“I just remember asking for restitution from the (couple who stole the drum) to pay for the homeowners’ cost in cleaning up,” he said. Because the homeowners had custody of the drum and left it at the edge of the road for pickup, Parrish said he believes regulators held them liable because it was technically in their custody and wasn’t ultimately disposed of properly.
Parrish couldn’t recall the penalty the offenders had to pay, but said that a jury found them guilty. And, although the case was ultimately overturned on a technicality by the N.C. Supreme Court, he said, the couple still had to pay the civil penalties.
In general, however, county and city officials interviewed for this story agreed that educating people is the best avenue for stopping illegal dumping and burning.
“We’re not there to throw fines at anybody,” Elkins said. “We’re there to do a little bit of education and find solutions.”
Carmon said once the law is explained to people, “they do seem to do better.”
“We try to be relatively understanding on the first-time offenders,” he said. “But at that same time, we try to record all those incidents so we can keep up for those occasional people who are repeat offenders, but are rare.”
What you can do
Experts recommend people take the following steps to ensure they are disposing of trash or burning yard waste responsibly.
Landlords should arrange for and include trash pickup as part of the rent. This can help stop any illegal dumping on the property by a tenant.
Landowners outside of the cities can burn yard waste, but what is produced on their own property. They also should apply for a free burning permit, which is good for 30 days. The permit indicates what can and cannot be burned, can be obtained online at www.ncforestservice.gov.
Burn yard waste in the middle of the day, when the sun’s heat produces a natural lift to clear the smoke from the area. In the evenings, that smoke tends to collapse and stick around.
If you’re unsure of how to dispose of something, call your local environmental services department and ask or check local government websites for information.
Report illegal dumping or burning to authorities.
