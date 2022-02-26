Trash talk: Illegal dumping and burning is more than a nuisance, it's a health hazard

How to report illegal dumping

To report illegal dumping or burning or to find out more information on where to dispose of trash properly:

In Guilford County: Call 336-641-2082 or go to www.GuilfordRecycles.org for more information.

Residents can recycle tires, electronics, appliances and get documents shredded (five boxes per vehicle) for free from 8 a.m. to noon March 19 at Pleasant Garden Community Center, 5024 Alliance Church Road, Pleasant Garden.

Household hazardous waste can be taken to ECOFLO Inc. 2750 Patterson St., Greensboro, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

In Greensboro: Call 336-373-2111. Go to www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations for more information. The city also has an app, GSO Collects, that allows residents to put in their address and find out when services are scheduled near them.

In High Point: Call 336-883-3111. Go to www.highpointnc.gov/516/Environmental-Services for more information.