Trash talk: Illegal dumping and burning is more than just a nuisance, it's also a health hazard

Under the statute, any amount weighing less than 500 pounds is a Class 3 misdemeanor, with fines increasing after 15 pounds or if convicted again, Cole said. If the waste material is more than 500 pounds, or for commercial purposes or is considered hazardous, it’s a Class I felony offense. Offenders are subject to community service probation and fines.

While felony cases are rare, Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish recalled a case he handled several years ago where the homeowner paid a high price, even though they were not involved in dumping the material.

The homeowner had placed a 250-gallon heating oil drum at the curb to be picked up by another party to dispose of it properly. However, a couple came by and stole the drum — despite being told not to take it by the homeowner — and dumped the few gallons of oil left in the drum at the curb. That oil then traveled into the gutter and ultimately into Buffalo Creek, Parrish said.

“The person who dumped it, they were found responsible,” he said, “but … the homeowner had to pay partially to clean up their own yard.”

Under environmental regulations, Parrish recalled, it cost the homeowner almost $10,000 to clean up the oil-contaminated soil in their yard.