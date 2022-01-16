'Travel is treacherous': NC officials warn people to stay home, prepare for power outages

GREENSBORO — As North Carolina began taking the brunt of the sleet, snow and ice from this weekend's storm, state officials were warning people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.
"Travel is treacherous across much of our state," N.C. Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said at a state news conference on Sunday afternoon.
Gov. Roy Cooper echoed his warning to stay off the roads.
“As much as eight to 12 inches of snow has fallen in some counties, and significant icing is causing trouble in the central part of the state,” Cooper said. “Conditions vary across North Carolina and are dangerous in many areas.
“For today, the best way to avoid a car accident or getting stranded is to stay put,” he said. Fewer motorists also will allow workers to clear roads and restore downed power lines more quickly, Cooper added.
Greensboro police had responded to 22 crashes from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.
Highway Patrol commander Col. Freddy Johnson Jr. said that by noon Sunday troopers had responded to 460 calls for service and 200 collisions.
“If you must get out onto the roadways please make sure you increase your following distance, monitor your speed and be alert for downed trees and powerlines in the roadway,” Johnson said. He also reminded people to move over if they encounter first responders or transportation crews.
“Please move over and reduce your speed,” Johnson said. “It could save a life.”
Motorists can go to drivenc.gov to check on road conditions.
Johnson also urged people not to call 911 or *hp (on cellphones) unless it is an emergency.
Interstate 95 was closed in Robeson County and traffic rerouted Sunday morning because of a low-hanging power line, Cooper said.
More than 90,000 homes and businesses statewide were reported without power across the state as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, officials said. “That number, unfortunately, is likely to grow,” Cooper said.
Only two customers in Guilford County were reported without power at that time, according to Duke Energy’s online outage summary.
Some counties have opened or were preparing to open shelters for people without power and residents can check for shelter openings at readync.gov.
Guilford County is among 25 counties statewide that have declared a state of emergency because of the storm and 24 others have opened their emergency operations centers, said Don Campbell, chief of staff for the N.C. Department of Emergency Management.
“We are receiving a variety of resource requests to support our local partners,” said Campbell, who until recently was Guilford County’s emergency management director. “Many (requests) are for high clearance vehicles and Humvees from the National Guard and requests from chainsaw crews to clear down trees.”
Boyette said there are more than 1,600 workers working around the clock to clear the state’s roads, with 1,700 trucks and graders on the roads.
“Around the state we have used more than 1,600 tons of salt and almost 200 tons of a mixture of salt and sand to de-ice our roads,” Boyette said.
“NCDOT is focused on clearing our interstates, than our primary and our secondary routes in that order,” he said.
The storm also was impacting eastern North Carolina with rain and high winds and ferries were canceled to Ocracoke and Southport. “Heavy rain could lead to flooding in eastern North Carolina,” Boyette said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted state workers and contractors, he said, and this may slow response times compared to previous winter storms.
“Please don’t take unnecessary chances with this dangerous winter storm,” Cooper said. “Stay put and stay safe.”
