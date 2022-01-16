'Travel is treacherous': NC officials warn people to stay home, prepare for power outages

Winter storm tips

The N.C. Department of Public Safety has the following winter storm tips.

• Report power outages to your electric utility company. Refrain from calling 911, except for life safety emergencies.

• Keep cell phones and mobile devices charged before power goes out.

• Operate generators outdoors and away from doors and windows — never in your home or garage, deadly carbon monoxide fumes can accumulate.

• Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

• Use battery-powered sources for light, not candles.

• Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Adding ice or snow from outside can help keep contents cold.