'Travel is treacherous': NC officials warn people to stay home while sledders delight in the snow
'Travel is treacherous': NC officials warn people to stay home while sledders delight in the snow

GREENSBORO — Sunday's winter storm brought both pleasure and pleas. Pleasure for cold weather enthusiasts, who finally could break out their sleds. Pleas from state officials trying to clear roads and keep people safe from the frigid weather.

"Travel is treacherous across much of our state," N.C. Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said at a news conference held by Gov. Roy Cooper on Sunday afternoon.

Gov. Roy Cooper echoed the warning to stay off the roads.

“As much as eight to 12 inches of snow has fallen in some counties, and significant icing is causing trouble in the central part of the state,” Cooper said. “For today, the best way to avoid a car accident or getting stranded is to stay put.”

Guilford County received between one and three inches of precipitation by late Sunday afternoon, according to Aaron Swiggett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. Northern northern areas, such as Oak Ridge, reported the highest amounts of snow and sleet.

Greensboro police had responded to 22 crashes from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.

First Sgt. Christopher Knox, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol, said that by midafternoon, the agency had responded to 300 car crashes and nearly 800 calls for service. Two South Carolina residents died Sunday when their car drove off the road and into trees in a median east of Raleigh. Knox said investigators believe excessive speed for the conditions — described as mixed winter precipitation — caused the crash.

Driving conditions aren't expected to improve in Greensboro until later this morning, and delivery of the News & Record is likely to be delayed.

Swiggett said temperatures will remain below freezing until about 11 a.m. Though mostly sunny, it will remain windy, with gusts of between 35 and 40 mph. The high today is expected to be in the upper 30s.

And more cold weather is expected tonight, with temperatures in the low 20s and some areas dipping into the teens.

“It looks like a couple of nights of potential black ice out that way,” Swiggett said.

Motorists can go to drivenc.gov to check on road conditions.

If you're stranded in your car, having the right supplies could mean the difference between life and death. CNN's Jennifer Gray explains what you need to be prepared. 

At Sunday’s news conference, Highway Patrol commander Col. Freddy Johnson Jr. urged motorists to be cautious.

“If you must get out onto the roadways please make sure you increase your following distance, monitor your speed and be alert for downed trees and powerlines in the roadway,” he said.

Interstate 95 was closed in Robeson County and traffic rerouted Sunday morning because of a low-hanging power line, Cooper said.

Johnson also reminded motorists to be mindful of first responders or transportation crews on the roads. “Please move over and reduce your speed,” he said. “It could save a life.”

More than 90,000 homes and businesses statewide were without power across the state as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, officials said. However, no ongoing outages were reported in Guilford County as of 5:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Duke Energy’s online outage summary.

Swiggett said the limited freezing rain could explain why there were fewer outages than expected on Sunday afternoon.

“The sleet actually held on for quite a while and never really got into freezing rain,” he said.

Mecklenburg, Warren and Moore counties opened shelters for people without power, according to the state's website — readync.gov. As of 5:45 p.m., no shelters were listed for Guilford County.

The county is among 25 statewide that had declared a state of emergency by Sunday morning because of the storm, according to Don Campbell, chief of staff for the N.C. Department of Emergency Management.

Campbell, who until recently was Guilford County’s emergency management director, said that the state was getting requests "for high clearance vehicles and Humvees from the National Guard and requests from chainsaw crews to clear down trees.” Most of those requests were coming from the western part of the state, parts of which received up to a foot of snow.

Boyette said there are more than 1,600 workers working around the clock to clear the state’s roads, with 1,700 trucks and graders on the roads.

“Around the state we have used more than 1,600 tons of salt and almost 200 tons of a mixture of salt and sand to de-ice our roads,” Boyette said.

“NCDOT is focused on clearing our interstates, than our primary and our secondary routes in that order,” he said.

The storm also brought rain and high winds to eastern North Carolina and ferries were canceled to Ocracoke and Southport.

“Heavy rain could lead to flooding in eastern North Carolina,” Boyette said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted state workers and contractors, he said, and this may slow response times compared to previous winter storms.

Swiggett said the high pressure system that brought Sunday’s storm will be moving offshore Monday and Tuesday.

As that occurs “we should start to thaw out,” he said, with high temperatures in the low 50s on Wednesday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

Winter storm tips

The N.C. Department of Public Safety has the following winter storm tips.

• Report power outages to your electric utility company. Refrain from calling 911, except for life safety emergencies.

• Keep cell phones and mobile devices charged before power goes out.

• Operate generators outdoors and away from doors and windows — never in your home or garage, deadly carbon monoxide fumes can accumulate.

• Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

• Use battery-powered sources for light, not candles.

• Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Adding ice or snow from outside can help keep contents cold.

