'Travel is treacherous': NC officials warn people to stay home while sledders delight in the snow

Boyette said there are more than 1,600 workers working around the clock to clear the state’s roads, with 1,700 trucks and graders on the roads.

“Around the state we have used more than 1,600 tons of salt and almost 200 tons of a mixture of salt and sand to de-ice our roads,” Boyette said.

“NCDOT is focused on clearing our interstates, than our primary and our secondary routes in that order,” he said.

The storm also brought rain and high winds to eastern North Carolina and ferries were canceled to Ocracoke and Southport.

“Heavy rain could lead to flooding in eastern North Carolina,” Boyette said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted state workers and contractors, he said, and this may slow response times compared to previous winter storms.

Swiggett said the high pressure system that brought Sunday’s storm will be moving offshore Monday and Tuesday.

As that occurs “we should start to thaw out,” he said, with high temperatures in the low 50s on Wednesday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report. Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

