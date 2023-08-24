HIGH POINT — For Chief Travis Stroud, this upcoming holiday season will be the first in years that he won’t be listening for the phone to ring. After a decades-long career, he plans to retire from the High Point Police Department on Nov. 30.

“It’ll be nice to not have that on my shoulders,” said Stroud, 51, on Wednesday as he looked ahead to what retired life may hold.

Beyond that, he hasn’t made plans for what he hopes to do next.

“This is all I ever wanted to do,” said Stroud while reflecting on his career in law enforcement. “This is where I wanted to be.”

Stroud used the analogy of an aging athlete whose time has come to hang it up after years of dedication and hard work.

“I think I’ve run my course in this profession,” he said, adding that this job will be his last in law enforcement. “I love the profession. All my adult life, I’ve had one job. This.”

He said he was “a 24-year-old kid” when he first joined the department in 1995. “I didn’t bring anything to the table,” he recalled. “I had no career plan.”

Stroud, however, quickly found his place, spending at least 17 years on the SWAT team before eventually leading the unit.

“It was the most fun I ever had, the most camaraderie,” Stroud said. “I loved being on the team. Every time the pager went off, I thought ‘Here we go!’”

Stroud, a graduate of Andrews High School, Appalachian State and the FBI National Academy, was appointed interim police chief in August 2020. The city then named him chief in April 2021.

He said being the city’s top law enforcement officer was never on his bucket list of career goals.

“The job has been much harder than I thought it was going to be,” said Stroud, noting the various challenges that come with managing a team of more than 300 people.

Some of the challenges included the COVID-19 pandemic and high-profile events across the country that generated anti-police sentiment. Multiple staff members have left law enforcement in recent years. Stroud said his department is currently down 35 officers, with 22 new people ready to join after completing training.

“While this job is tough, I’ve had a lot of overwhelming support, which makes it easier to do this job,” he said. “Our citizens may not love everything we do, but they have supported us. I owe a big thank you for that.”

A new chief, he said, will inherit “one heck of a crew” going forward.

“I want our citizens to know they have a fantastic police department,” Stroud said. “I’m biased, but I’m also our biggest critic. I want progress every day. When I leave, the success is going to continue. It’s about those men and women working each day, each night, for High Point.”