Triad Health Project's new leader has a long history with local nonprofit work

GREENSBORO — When Adriana Galdo Adams says she's crossed paths with a lot of people in the city, she could be talking about the outdoor coffee house gatherings last summer, where Triad Health Project also sold its own locally roasted coffee, Higher Ground.

It could have been on one of the city's five Parks and Recreation trails during the annual Ron Johnson Red Ribbon 5K Run/Walk, when the group transformed the fundraising model during the pandemic from a single walk at UNCG to asking people to go on walks in their neighborhoods or the parks to support the nonprofit organization.

Adams, who has helped to come up with some of the agency's catchy ideas as director of philanthropy and community engagement and in other roles, has also volunteered at some of the most known and least known nonprofits across the city — including the multi-functional FaithAction International House. At FaithAction she served as board chair during the agency's move to Meadowview Road earlier this year as a result of listening to clients who said it would be more convenient for them.

After taking on several roles in recent years at Triad Health Project, the grassroots-born agency with services for people living with HIV and their families, she was recently asked to lead it.

"I'm more than excited," Adams said.

Adams, who had served as interim director, is a Greensboro native and others describe her as passionate about serving her community. Because of her training and experiences, she consults nationally and provides training on matters of equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging as well as staff management and work culture. As a Latina, she says she is passionate about seeing women of color succeed in leadership roles within their own communities.

"Throughout Adriana’s time with THP, she has embodied our mission, upheld our values and demonstrated a true commitment to making our vision visible to our community and staff by making it a living and breathing part of our organization," said Jessika Blue, the agency's board chair.

Adams replaces Mark Cassity, who ran the group's signature program, Higher Ground, for 22 years before becoming executive director of Triad Health Project in 2018. Cassity is working with a new effort that involves battling hunger.

Founded in 1986 during the nation’s AIDS crisis, the decades-old Triad Health Project defines itself as promoting "sexual health and justice through radical care, love, and equity while working to free our community from HIV, its stigma, and root causes."

The agency uses all of the proceeds to help HIV patients in Guilford County through education, information and resources. Its staff is also out and about in the community — and in one week that included a meditation class, the launch of a church, a spring equinox festival at a brewery, a drag show at a nightclub, and an alternative prom for queer youth, according to its blog.

Adams and her staff have lots of ideas but she knows the agency also has to stay focused on fundraising to continue its work at a level to continue making that difference.

That's why even as most in-person, large-scale events began canceling in 2019 because of COVID-19, Adams started looking at options regarding the Red Ribbon run.

She worked with the parks and recreation department for ways people could safely use the parks to get in their own personal walk-run. Anyone who registered and visited all five parks during the Red Ribbon 5K was placed in a drawing for a $1,000 prize.

"If we are going to have a future free from HIV," Adams said, "then there’s a lot of work to be done."

Adams, who also served as associate director under Cassity, has definite ideas and wants to bring the community along.

"This is vital work that is essential to our community," Adams said. "We know there are people who haven’t been reached yet and who are at risk. If we are to truly reach the populations most highly impacted by HIV, we must be close enough to hear their voices."

Adams says it is not enough to create community advisory boards whose voices can easily be ignored by decision-makers.

"People of color and people living with HIV must be employed by this agency at our highest levels of leadership and sitting on our board," said Adams.

Also taking new leadership roles at the agency are Blue as chair of the board and Camille Hester, who oversees the Higher Ground day center.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

