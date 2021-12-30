Triad health systems: Do not go to the emergency department simply to get COVID-19 tests

Many testing sites are intended for people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and those with symptoms. People seeking travel, return-to-work or return-to-school clearance are asked to use the NCDHHS Test Site Finder (https://bit.ly/3zkah0o) to find a location that better suits their needs.

Hospital emergency departments are already busy with a surge in COVID-19 cases, seasonal influenza and traditional respiratory infections. Area health systems ask that people use virtual care, urgent care or their regular doctor whenever possible and avoid coming to the emergency department for nonemergency care.

According to the hospital systems, here are five common reasons that people come to an emergency department for care that can be addressed elsewhere:

• Advice and treatment for simple COVID-19 infections/exposures.

• Ear and eye infections.

• Skin problems (minor burns, rashes, and insect bites).

• Cold/flu/allergy symptoms.

• Muscle or joint pain.

While virtual options are often covered by insurance, people should contact their insurer beforehand to learn about what their policy covers.