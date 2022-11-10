Triad Honor Flight honors hundreds of local veterans. Here's how to take part.

Triad Honor Flight was born out of an experience shared with my Dad and brother who flew into DC from Ohio.

I surprised my Dad in DC. There is a video that captures him seeing me and the two of us in tears. We call tears "Honor Flight Allergies" and they happen a lot on these flights. He was shocked to see me and it was a day that really changed us both forever. My Dad did not talk much about his service and in fact, I had no idea he was in the ASA (Army Security Agency) and was a Green Beret. He was in during the Cold War and the Russians knew him by name. Going on this trip with him opened up dialogue that I can't put into words.

After an amazing day sharing the war memorials and time with my Dad, I decided we needed to start this in the Triad.

No knowledge of past flights, my mission was started from scratch with the help of many other passionate volunteers. Earl Morse and Jeff Miller "founded" the Honor Flights and Rotary District 7690 was instrumental in leading 13 flights from 2009-2011 out of Piedmont Triad International Airport. Thirteen hundred WWII veterans were honored. When the WWII veterans could no longer fill a plane, the program was halted.

Skip ahead to 2020 (right as the pandemic hit), and we gathered enough to have a Board of Directors, website, PO box and phone number to get off the ground. Due to COVID-19, we held our first flight and flew exactly 10 years to the date of the last flight — 11-11-11 (Veterans Day).

Our first mission had 94 veterans, our second 95 and the most recent flight had 96. We were slated to take 98 and had a couple of last-minute changes.

The day consists of a sendoff at PTI with water cannon salute, then visits to Arlington National Cemetery, Iwo Jima, Air Force, WWII, Korea, Vietnam and Lincoln memorials before returning to the airport. After arriving back in Greensboro, the veterans are greeted with the welcome home celebration many never received. This includes a bagpiper, mascots, Patriot Guard, Honor Guards, Scouts and MANY more happy to cheer them on. We estimate that over 1,000 people were at PTI for the welcome home.

My Mom and Dad surprised me after my first trip and were at the GSO airport waiting for me to arrive "home." We again broke down and it was extremely meaningful to have them support me after my first flight.

ALL veterans 65 and older are eligible to apply for a flight, but we do take the veterans primarily by age. We've now flown a total of 17 WWII veterans and for most, it will be their last mission. I've heard directly that for some veterans it was the best day of their lives. We had a WWII veteran who passed 10 days after the trip and he was buried in his Triad Honor Flight jacket and hat.

If you would like to apply or donate, please check out our website at www.triadhonorflight.org. We also need MANY volunteers to make this event happen. There are applications on our website for veterans, guardians and volunteers. Our main number is 336-306-8710 and PO Box 8606 Greensboro, NC 27419.