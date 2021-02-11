Triad Jewish Film Festival goes virtual, announces lineup

GREENSBORO — The 20th annual Triad Jewish Film Festival will feature seven films, shown in a virtual, on-demand format because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrons can view films from Feb. 25 to March 14 from the comfort of their own homes.
Last year's festival was shown at Well-Spring retirement community, right before the pandemic got bad, said Carly Dunno, outreach and engagement manager at the Greensboro Jewish Federation.
This year's virtual festival celebrates the global diversity of Judaism through film. The films are:
• "Breaking Bread"
• "Havana Curveball"
• "Leona"
• "400 Miles to Freedom"
• "Nora’s Will"
• "Shared Legacies: The African-American Jewish Civil Rights Alliance"
• "They Ain’t Ready for Me."
Trailers for each film can be found at myTJFF.com.
“We are fortunate to be able to share these films with the community in a safe and affordable way," Dunno said in the announcement.
"To be able to showcase films that give examples of the diversity within Judaism was special after a trying year for so many,” Dunno said.
Individual tickets ($5 individual, $8 family), Reel Deal passes ($30 individual, $50 family), and Friend of the Festival packages ($100) can now be purchased online at myTJFF.com.
Reel Deal movie passes gives access to all seven films during the festival. A Friend of the Festival membership gives access to all seven films, gives a $50 donation to the Triad Jewish Film Festival, recognition in the Digital Movie Program, and a special gift basket delivery to those who live in the Triad area.
Sponsors of the Triad Jewish Film Festival include: The Consulate General of Israel to the Southeast; Mt. Zion Baptist Church; Well·Spring; Andrew Bowen Photography; WFDD; GIA; Steven Tanger Center For The Performing Arts; James H. Tanner, DDS; Replacements, LTD; Alina Gerlovin Spaulding-Berkshire Hathaway Home Services; Harris Teeter; The Phoenix Company; Taco Mama; Elizabeth’s Pizza Quaker Village; and Jewish Family Services of Greensboro.