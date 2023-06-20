GREENSBORO — After recently putting a pause on its operations, Triad Stage will permanently close its doors, its Board of Trustees announced in a news release this morning.
This spring, the professional regional theater stopped selling tickets to shows while examining available options amid its financial struggles.
“Despite the best efforts of the Board and a small and extremely dedicated staff, as well as the evaluation of numerous options, we have concluded that the operation of Triad Stage is unsustainable. The Board has determined that the only responsible option remaining is to liquidate our assets and dissolve the organization,” Board Co-Chair Sarah Saint said in the news release.
The ticket office will remain open to support the Eastern Musical Festival through its 2023 season. In the coming weeks, ticket holders will be contacted directly regarding outstanding ticket credits.
— This is a developing story.
