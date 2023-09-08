Multiple events are scheduled across the Triad to commemorate 9/11. Here's a list of what is happening in your communities:

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb (new location!): 9 a.m. Sept. 9, Eugene Parking Deck, 215 N. Eugene St., Greensboro. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Commemorative T-shirts will be for sale at registration for $20. This event honors public safety personnel who perished at the World Trade Center. Participants have the option of climbing the flights of stairs at the Eugene Deck 11 times, representing approximately 73 flights of stairs – the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on 9/11.

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Hosts “9/11 Ride to Remember”: 11 a.m. Saturday, starts at 5440 Millstream Road in McLeansville and ends at Rody’s Tavern, 5105 Michaux Road in Greensboro. $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. All proceeds will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Oaks Therapeutic Community. 336-641-3694.

Town of Danbury 49th Annual Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, kicks off the annual Stokes Stomp, Festival on the Dan at Moratock Park in Danbury. Theme: “Celebrating First Responders: Hearts of Heroes.” 336-403-2207 or 336-593-2002.

9/11 Memorial Ruck: 8 a.m. Saturday, Station 1, 401 S. Church St., Asheboro. 9.11-mile walk/run. Attendees may carry weighted back packs and Asheboro Fire Department staff may carry spare SCBA Packs to honor those who died on Sept. 11. 336-625-4244.

9/11 Remembrance Night: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Caraway Speedway, 2518 Race Track Road Extension, Sophia. 336-629-5803.

Fifth Annual Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Game: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point. High Point Fire Department vs. the High Point Police Department. Gates open, 5:30 p.m. $10. Proceeds benefiting Angels in Blue and the N.C. Fallen Firefighters Association. Last year’s game raised more than $10,000. 336-888-1007.

9/11 Remembrance: 10:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Cedarock Park, 4242 R Dean Coleman Road, Burlington. Part of the Balloon Festival, Sept. 8-10. 336-932-8387, alcovets@gmail.com or www.alcovets.org.

The 2023 9/11 First Responders and Families Luncheon: 1 p.m. Sunday, Truist Point. Honors first responders and their families, whose attendance is free. All other guests can purchase tickets for $25, which will include a buffet of barbecue, brisket, chicken and more. tinyurl.com/4dyeudj4.

Climb to Remember: 6:15 a.m. Monday, Truist Point. High Point Fire Department, High Point Police Department and other first responders taking part in a stair climb at Truist Point to honor those that lost their lives on 9/11. Gates open, 6 a.m. Free. Open to the public. Also there will be a blood drive from noon to 4:30 p.m. in the Catalyst Club. Make an appointment at tinyurl.com/3836ewmv. 336-888-1007.

Remembering 9/11: 4 p.m. Monday, Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. History teacher Clyde Ward recounts the day’s events for teens who were not alive at the time and talk about it’s historical context. 336-318-6800.

City of Graham’s 9/11 Commemorative 5K Run/Walk: 7 to 10 a.m. Sept. 16, 201 S. Main St. Come dressed in red, white and blue. Also, one-mile run/walk, a runner services station located in the fire bays, a Touch A Truck area, games and music with a DJ. Donations will be collected for the Children of Fallen Heroes organization. Rain or shine. Register by Sept. 13. www.CityofGraham.com.