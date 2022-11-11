Triad under tornado watch until 3 p.m. today

Much of the Triad area is under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. today, according to an alert from the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

As Tropical Depression Nicole moves through North Carolina, forecasters say to expect wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph with a few isolated gusts to 40-45 mph associated with late day thunderstorms.

Periods of rain are expected through midnight with the heaviest rain likely occurring this morning and again this evening.

For central North Carolina, the heaviest rain will occur across the Triad with an estimated 1 to 1.5 inches of rain.

Minor flooding is possible in poor drainage areas and typical spots that collect water during heavy downpours.

The heaviest rain and best risk for flash flooding will be areas from the Triad westward, where some counties are under a flood watch until 1 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. also issued a wind advisory until 7 p.m. today for Ashe and Watauga counties, which are expecting southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

"Heavy rain will accompany some of the stronger winds. Be prepared for reduced visibility when traveling today," the advisory said.