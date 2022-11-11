Triad under tornado watch until 3 p.m. today

STAFF REPORT
Much of the Triad area is under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. today, according to an alert from the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
As Tropical Depression Nicole moves through North Carolina, forecasters say to expect wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph with a few isolated gusts to 40-45 mph associated with late day thunderstorms.
Periods of rain are expected through midnight with the heaviest rain likely occurring this morning and again this evening.
For central North Carolina, the heaviest rain will occur across the Triad with an estimated 1 to 1.5 inches of rain.
Autumn leaves are beautiful to watch as they fall to the ground, but once they are there, they can be dangerous to drive on, especially when it rains.
Minor flooding is possible in poor drainage areas and typical spots that collect water during heavy downpours.
The heaviest rain and best risk for flash flooding will be areas from the Triad westward, where some counties are under a flood watch until 1 a.m. Saturday.
Ramp on I-85 closing for two years in Guilford County
Another Guilford County school gets torn down
Who won what? Here's a big roundup of election results from Guilford County
Historic Madison building, Lawson family murders, featured in Netflix series, '28 Days Haunted'
North Carolina panel narrowly backs controversial new pay plan for teachers
Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train traveling through Greensboro on Sunday morning
New faces, but same partisan makeup for Guilford County Board of Education
Joe Gibbs' son Coy, a former football coach and NASCAR driver, dies at age 49
Greensboro chef tapped to be on Food Network's 'Chopped'
Greensboro woman, 55, dies from injuries after being ejected from SUV, police say
UPDATE: Police arrest man they say robbed First National Bank in Greensboro on Monday
Man charged with murder in Kernersville shooting that left woman dead, man injured
Update: Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
New parks and recreation director named in Greensboro
Three generations of family involved with fight at Grimsley High, police say
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. also issued a wind advisory until 7 p.m. today for Ashe and Watauga counties, which are expecting southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
"Heavy rain will accompany some of the stronger winds. Be prepared for reduced visibility when traveling today," the advisory said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.