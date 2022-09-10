Triad veterans got some help Friday at the free, one-day Triad Veteran Stand Down event outside of Providence Baptist Church on Tuscaloosa Street in Greensboro. Organizations offered support with everything from food and clothing to medical screenings and job assistance to help veterans who are at-risk or are experiencing homelessness.
Triad veterans connected to services at one-day event
STAFF REPORT
