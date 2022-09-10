 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Triad veterans connected to services at one-day event

The Triad Honor Flight took them to the memorials in Washington, D.C. Other veterans and their neighbors welcomed them back.

Triad veterans got some help Friday at the free, one-day Triad Veteran Stand Down event outside of Providence Baptist Church on Tuscaloosa Street in Greensboro. Organizations offered support with everything from food and clothing to medical screenings and job assistance to help veterans who are at-risk or are experiencing homelessness.

Military veterans asked to share their stories with N&R readers
A veteran gets a trim during Friday's Triad Veteran Stand Down event at Providence Baptist Church in Greensboro.
Local organizations offered free medical screenings, food, gift bags and more to veterans at Friday's Triad Veteran Stand Down event.
