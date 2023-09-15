GREENSBORO — Beth David Synagogue’s new head rabbi is the first woman to lead a Jewish congregation in the Triad.

Rabbi Grace Gleason has joined the temple in time for the High Holiday season, which starts with Rosh Hashana at sunset on Friday. A Chicago native, she has served at Conservative congregations in her hometown, New York and Orlando, Fla., where she recently interned.

Members of the congregation who have interacted with the new rabbi are impressed, said Vivian Sheidler, the synagogue’s president.

“She’s brought a good energy that is contagious,” Sheidler said. “People who haven’t been in the building for a while and are back are commenting about how good it feels to be there. She is a gifted, talented rabbi and Beth David is so grateful to have her as our new rabbi.”

Gleason, 31, has a master’s of arts and a pastoral certification from the Jewish Theological Seminary. Although not an ordained cantor, Gleason is musically trained and has experience as a lay cantor. She’s arrived at the 700-plus member congregation with her cat Rexie, hiking boots and a love of the outdoors.

Other congregations were also interested.

“In some ways, it was a hard decision because there were other great communities, and I was jumping into the unknown because I didn’t know anyone in Greensboro,” Gleason said. “But I felt that this was the best fit and a just incredibly special community.”

While most Southern Jewish communities are small, she has found and cultivated religious life wherever she has gone.

“One of the benefits or the beauty of being a part of a small Jewish community is that people really don’t take their Jewish community for granted and become like family,” Gleason said. “I already sense that.”

Gleason follows Rabbi Joshua Ben-Gideon, who most recently led the congregation, and Rabbi Eli Havivi before him.

“My co-chair and I made a pact that we weren’t going to settle,” said Joyce Shuman, who grew up attending Beth David and helped lead the search committee. “We wanted to find the best fit for our congregation. There was just something about her.”

The congregation interviewed a dozen people over Zoom and then brought four candidates to Greensboro.

“Over the years, I’ve seen the Conservative movement become more and more inclusive of women,” Shuman said. “Hiring the best rabbi for the job, that happens to be a woman, is a bonus.”

The city’s oldest synagogue, Temple Emanuel, a Reform congregation, hired Rabbi Libby Fisher as assistant rabbi and director of the religious school in 2021. Gleason has met her.

Beth David also hired Rabbi Susie Tendler in 2004 as an assistant rabbi to oversee religious education, making her one of the few female rabbis in the state at the time. Tendler now lives in Canada where she serves as the senior rabbi at Beth Tikvah Congregation in Richmond, British Columbia, which is just south of Vancouver and the second largest area of Jewish population in that province.

“Being the first head rabbi — it’s an interesting position because in a way it seems like it should be old news,” Gleason said. “Women have been rabbis for a long time. But on the other hand, it’s one of those fields that are male-dominated and there are still assumptions about what a rabbi looks like and does.”