Triad's US Attorney resigns at President Biden's request. He was appointed during the Trump administration.

U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin announced Monday that he will resign at the request of President Joe Biden.

Martin was sworn in as United States Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, which includes 24 counties including those in the Triad, on January 3, 2018. U.S. attorneys serve as the chief federal law enforcement officer in their districts.

Earlier this month, Biden asked all but two U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate, to submit their resignations. Two federal prosecutors who are conducting politically sensitive probes, including one involving President Biden’s son, will remain in their posts.

Martin's resignation is effective Feb. 28, according to the release. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Sandra Hairston will serve as acting U.S. Attorney until Martin’s successor is nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.