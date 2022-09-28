 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trial begins in 2019 Greensboro gas station brawl as jurors are shown brutal footage

GREENSBORO— Jurors in the homicide trial of two women accused of using a SUV to mow down a crowd of people watched security footage of what transpired the night Zanelle Tucker died in the parking lot of a local gas station.

Meranda Chantel Watlington, 31, and Fana Aquette Felton, 30, are being tried together in the October 2019 death of Tucker, who had moved to Greensboro a year earlier with her two sons. Five others were injured during the brutal incident, including three whose conditions were considered critical.

According to police, Watlington was the driver and Felton a passenger.

Both were charged with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder. Watlington is also charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while impaired.

At the time, it was a tragedy that rocked the city, particularly because of the shocking nature in which the events that night played out.

Witnesses have said that a brawl started over a minor car accident about 3:04 a.m. that Saturday in the parking lot of an Exxon on Gate City Boulevard.

From there, things took a turn.

On Wednesday, jurors at the Guilford County Courthouse viewed security footage that showed the moments leading up to Tucker’s death.

At one point, someone believed to be Watlington falls to the ground and Tucker helps her up. Later, Watlington and Tucker try to hold Felton back, but others join the fight.

Watlington falls to the ground and is kicked, punched and dragged.

In the video shown in court, jurors later see a black SUV — which prosecutors say was driven by Watlington — plow into a group of people between gas pumps. They are still on the ground when the vehicle rolls over them again.

As the video ran, Watlington whispered to her attorney at times. Felton quietly watched the screen. Jurors were rapt in attention.

The trial is expected to last until early next week.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

1 killed Friday night in wreck on Wendover Ave. in High Point, police say

1 killed Friday night in wreck on Wendover Ave. in High Point, police say

Police said investigators determined that 26-year-old Bryce Hankins was riding westbound on Wendover Avenue with no headlights on and collided with a vehicle turning onto Hickory Grove Road. Police said no charges will be filed in this case, which marked the city's seventh traffic fatality this year.

Man charged in fatal assault of woman Thursday afternoon, Greensboro police say

Man charged in fatal assault of woman Thursday afternoon, Greensboro police say

Officers responding to an aggravated assault call at 3:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Patio Place found 43-year-old Latosha Nichole Murray injured. Less than three hours later, police said in a news release that Murray had died and 39-year-old Marlin Tearrow Murray had been charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church in Greensboro

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church in Greensboro

The committee on Tuesday approved a statement that College Park Baptist Church of Greensboro was not in “friendly cooperation” due to its “open affirmation, approval and endorsement of homosexual behavior,” which conflicts with the denomination's theological conservative positions. In fact, College Park had voted in 1999 to leave the denomination, and its website makes a point about it not being a member of the Southern Baptist Convention but rather of more progressive Baptist bodies.

