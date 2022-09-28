Trial begins in 2019 Greensboro gas station brawl as jurors are shown brutal footage

GREENSBORO— Jurors in the homicide trial of two women accused of using a SUV to mow down a crowd of people watched security footage of what transpired the night Zanelle Tucker died in the parking lot of a local gas station.

Meranda Chantel Watlington, 31, and Fana Aquette Felton, 30, are being tried together in the October 2019 death of Tucker, who had moved to Greensboro a year earlier with her two sons. Five others were injured during the brutal incident, including three whose conditions were considered critical.

According to police, Watlington was the driver and Felton a passenger.

Both were charged with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder. Watlington is also charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while impaired.

At the time, it was a tragedy that rocked the city, particularly because of the shocking nature in which the events that night played out.

Witnesses have said that a brawl started over a minor car accident about 3:04 a.m. that Saturday in the parking lot of an Exxon on Gate City Boulevard.

From there, things took a turn.

On Wednesday, jurors at the Guilford County Courthouse viewed security footage that showed the moments leading up to Tucker’s death.

At one point, someone believed to be Watlington falls to the ground and Tucker helps her up. Later, Watlington and Tucker try to hold Felton back, but others join the fight.

Watlington falls to the ground and is kicked, punched and dragged.

In the video shown in court, jurors later see a black SUV — which prosecutors say was driven by Watlington — plow into a group of people between gas pumps. They are still on the ground when the vehicle rolls over them again.

As the video ran, Watlington whispered to her attorney at times. Felton quietly watched the screen. Jurors were rapt in attention.

The trial is expected to last until early next week.