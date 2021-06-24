Trinity woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — A Trinity woman died after being ejected from her SUV on Thursday morning, High Point police said in a news release.

At about 10:20 a.m., officers responded to a crash at South Lindsay Street and West Green Drive.

The driver of a silver 2016 GMC Terrain, 24-year-old Chandler K. Chavis, ran a stop sign while talking on her cell phone, police said.

When Chavis entered the intersection, a black Mini Cooper collided with the driver's side of the Terrain, causing the Terrain to flip onto its passenger side. Chavis was ejected through the sunroof, according to police.

She died at the scene, police said.

Officers are continuing to investigate the crash, but said no charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224, Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to submit a tip on the P3 mobile app.