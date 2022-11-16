Troubled water? Guilford officials detail their plan to test for 'forever chemicals.'

GREENSBORO — Knowing whether “forever chemicals” are in some residential wells near Piedmont Triad International Airport starts with testing that water — a step expected to begin after the Thanksgiving holiday.

To help residents learn more about per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances previously detected near their homes, officials held a community meeting Tuesday evening at Guilford College United Methodist Church. The Guilford County Health Department recently sent letters to nearly 100 homeowners near PTI and asked for permission to test their wells.

Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann told those in attendance that knowing whether the substances can be found in drinking water will help homeowners better protect their health.

“It is critical for you all to have the information that you need,” Vann said.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — PFAS for short — are widely used, long-lasting chemicals with components that break down very slowly over time. Hence the nickname, “forever chemicals.”

PFAS substances have been used since the 1940s in products including nonstick cookware, water-repellent clothing, stain-resistant fabrics as well as firefighting foam.

Greensboro officials believe most of the city’s PFAS contamination is tied to the PTI airport complex, and that the bulk of those chemicals have come from the decades-long use of foams by fire departments for fighting blazes and training exercises.

City officials also believe the airport area is the source of most groundwater contamination that eventually reaches the Mitchell Treatment Plant on Battleground Avenue.

Studies have shown that long-term exposure to forever chemicals can cause health issues in humans, but scientists have yet to conclude just how harmful they really are, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Tim and Angie Fowler of Greensboro were among those who attended Tuesday night’s meeting. Nearly 25 attended in person, while another 15 participated online.

“We’re just concerned,” Tim Fowler said. “We didn’t get a letter, but we live near the airport and are on well water. We want to make sure we’re treating our water if it’s in there.”

As of Monday, about three dozen property owners had agreed to the tests, said Joe Johnson, the county’s environmental health division director. The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality will assist the county in the well sampling.

“We want to see where this chemical is at,” Johnson said.

Mike Borchers, Greensboro’s water resources director, told residents that previous testing gave staff a strong indication that PFAS was coming from areas near the airport. He said the goal is to use technology to remove PFAS from local drinking water to levels in which it can’t be detected.

“Hopefully we can do that within the next four years,” Borchers said.

Michael Scott of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said the state wants to build upon the data collected from previous testing of “forever chemicals” in that area.

“They should not be in your well water,” Scott said.

He added that the testing “will give us the full picture of what’s in the well water.”

The testing should be completed before Christmas, and results will take between four to six weeks. The results will be sent to homeowners.

Audience members asked about whether fish in nearby lakes had been contaminated with PFAS or if officials had started tracking cancer cases in the region to determine if there was a connection.

Officials welcomed the questions, noting that there was more to be done.

“We had to have a starting point,” Johnson said.