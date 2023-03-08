SUMMERFIELD — Town leaders continue to monitor proposed legislation for any sign that state lawmakers could move to “de-annex” nearly 1,000 acres of property owned by developer David Couch into Guilford County.

Couch has declined to say whether he is pursuing that path after town council members recently voted 4-1 against an amendment that would have paved the way for his plans to build his Villages of Summerfield Farms on property stretching from Summerfield Road to Interstate 73.

“The N.C. General Assembly has constitutional authority to pass local bills, and that’s all that’s needed for a de-annexation,” Town Manager Scott Whitaker said in an email Tuesday. “As of this morning, there were three such bills on the legislative docket (but nothing about Summerfield). Usually these bills contain much less acreage and have far less impact compared to our situation.”

Couch’s planned development would include apartments, cottages, townhouses, traditional and estate homes, as well as small stores and restaurants. His latest proposal reduced the number of apartments — the most controversial part of his plan — from 1,200 to 600.

Attorney Robert Hornik, who represents the town, said when there is a de-annexation, the territory involved reverts to the county’s jurisdiction, which in this case would be Guilford County. In addition, the town’s current annexation agreement with Greensboro would delay any possible annexation attempt by the city until 2027.

The de-annexation of property from a local municipality requires an act from the state legislature and would typically be filed as some type of local bill by someone in the local Guilford County delegation.

Town council members have urged Summerfield residents to contact members of the county’s delegation to voice their opinions against the development and de-annexation.

In a statement on Tuesday, town leadership said they were actively gathering information and considering next steps out of concern that Couch may still be seeking another way to get his land developed in the heart of Summerfield.

“It is clear that he has asked the North Carolina General Assembly to take special legislative action to remove tracts from the town’s corporate limits that are beneficial to his Villages of Summerfield Farms project,” according to the statement. “De-annexation can only happen if approved by the state legislature, and the process for adopting such a local bill can move swiftly.”