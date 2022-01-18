 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TSA agents recovered 12 firearms from PTI passengers in 2021, double what was found the year before
TSA agents recovered 12 firearms from PTI passengers in 2021, double what was found the year before

Semi automatic hand gun and red light.

Stock photo

 Josiah S

CHARLOTTE — More than 250 firearms were discovered in carry-on luggage at North Carolina's airports last year, the Transportation Security Administration said.

Several airports across the state doubled or tripled their 2020 totals, according to TSA data released Tuesday.

Twelve firearms were found last year at Piedmont Triad International Airport, up from six the year before. However, that is still below the 18 weapons found in 2019, TSA data shows.

PTI ranked No. 4 in number of firearms found last year, behind Charlotte-Douglas (106), Raleigh-Durham (100) and Asheville (15). 

By comparison, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport took the No. 1 spot nationally with 507 firearms recovered.

The firearms were all discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints, TSA said in a news release.

TSA said it screened about 15.56 million people at North Carolina airports. Overall, the number of travelers screened in the state's airports mirrored the national trend, increasing by 81% from the year before, when the pandemic curtailed travel, TSA said.

However, firearms were found in North Carolina airports at a higher rate. Nationally, a firearm was detected for every 97,999 passengers screened. In North Carolina, a firearm was discovered for every 61,275 passengers screened.

