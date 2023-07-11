MADISON — A 69-year-old male tuber, who along with five other adults and one teen was rescued from the Dan River on Saturday morning, has died from injuries sustained while riding the water near Madison River Park.

The other six tubers did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The victim’s name was not immediately available, and the exact nature of his injuries has not been disclosed. However, officials have said that the man flipped his tube while in a relatively gentle Class 1 rapid near the second of seven rock weirs that are part of the recreational area. They also say the man sustained a cardiac arrest.

Officials said that the people in the group were not wearing life jackets.

The weirs, created by Raleigh environmental engineer Kris Bass, are part of a $2.5 million overhaul of the Lindsey Bridge Dam Restoration Project in 2020 near the former Lindsey Bridge Dam area. Each of the seven chevron-shaped stone weirs drops one foot, creating enticing water for paddling.

The weir project serves to protect endangered fish species, such as the Roanoke Logperch and enhance recreation at the Madison River Park at Lindsey Bridge, which opened last summer.

The death brought back memories of a tragedy on the popular waterway in June 2021, some 30 miles away in Eden. That incident claimed the lives of five tubers, including a child and a pregnant woman — none of whom was wearing a life jacket.

The five who died and four other family members had set out on a tubing trek near Eden’s Draper Landing. Authorities said all nine floated over a nearby low-head dam, not realizing that the current at its base held deadly churning force.

Low-head dams form a barrier across the full width of a river and are used to control the flow of water to generate electricity, as well as prevent flooding. They’re often called “drowning machines’’ by boating experts and are notorious for trapping people in the powerful current that roils at their base.

Rescue teams and regional river guides theorize that when the tubers went over the dam, they were pulled under by the hydraulic force and drowned.

County river experts and emergency workers called the accident the worst they can remember.

The four surviving family members were rescued a day later after a Duke Energy employee saw them stranded near the utility’s steam station.

Mandatory life jackets and enforcement would save lives

Following Saturday’s rescue, members of the Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad posted a request for help on the agency’s Facebook page: “Madison Rescue Squad is 95% volunteers ... Please help us get the funding needed to provide timely service to the citizens. Call Town Council men and women and ask why they continue to not fund the rescue squad appropriately.”

Li Burris, a veteran paddler who helps head up Mad Town Tubing, a river tubing business in Madison that operates through the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, said he and the recreation staff feel solidarity with the rescue squad and want to find ways to help them.

For example, he said, first responders need more access points for entry to the river for rescues, establishment of which would facilitate the fastest response times for an already-short-staffed and underfunded squad. Burris said some homeowners with river access might even be able to allow use by first responders.

“We need to be proactive instead of reactive,’’ said Burris, who saw 270 tubers take inflatables down the Dan from Madison Water Park on July 4.

Burris also believes that the state and Rockingham County should mandate the use of life jackets on the county’s rivers.

Also, the county or state should help the local community enforce the practice, posting monitors on the river and riverbanks, he said.

Until this happens, Burris is insisting all of Mad Town’s customers pull on life vests. The new rule goes into effect immediately, he said.

He said about 70% of patrons typically have declined vests when Mad Town employees offered them. But with an average 300 tubers traveling the river each weekend of the summer, accidents will happen, he said.

And floatation devices are essential to save lives and already come as part of the $15 per person tube rental fee, Burris said.

More and more tubers and paddlers will come to Rockingham County’s blueway, Burris said. And it’s important that the county and first responders have adequate data about exactly what it takes to perform the most efficient river rescues.

“We need help, and that shouldn’t all be on the rescue squad,’’ Burris said. “We need to be ready because more people are coming.’’