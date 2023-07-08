MADISON — Rescue workers reported that seven people were pulled from the Dan River on Saturday morning after becoming hung up in the rapids near a low-head dam — reminiscent of a horrific tragedy that happened on the popular waterway two years ago.

One of the tubers was a teen and six were adults. One of the adults is being treated at an area hospital and was in critical condition on Saturday night, according to media reports.

Officials cautioned that the group wasn't wearing life jackets.

As the summer heats up and more people are drawn to the Dan, area first responders are finding themselves in a bind. Following the rescue, members of the Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad posted a request for help on the agency's Facebook page: "Madison Rescue Squad is 95% volunteers ... Please help us get the funding needed to provide timely service to the citizens. Call Town Council men and women and ask why they continue to not fund the rescue squad appropriately."

First responders with the agency were part of a weeks-long massive search-and-rescue effort in June 2021 that claimed the lives of five tubers, including a child and a pregnant woman — none of whom were wearing a life jacket — after encountering a low-head dam.

The dams form a barrier across the width of a river and are used to control the flow of water and prevent flooding. They're often called “drowning machines’’ by boating experts and are notorious for trapping people in the powerful current that roils at their base.

In 2021, the family set out on a tubing trek near Eden's Draper Landing and all nine floated over a nearby low-head dam, not realizing the current at its base held deadly churning force.

Rescue teams and regional river guides theorize that when the tubers went over the dam, they were pulled under by the hydraulic force and drowned.

County river experts and emergency workers called the accident the worst they can remember.

The four surviving family members were rescued a day later after a Duke Energy employee saw them stranded near the utility’s steam station.