Tubing Tragedy: Family and friends gather for candlelight prayer vigil and funeral as the search for fifth missing tuber continues

EDEN — Family and friends of those who died in a tubing accident on the Dan River earlier this month joined together for a candlelight vigil at the river’s edge on Saturday.
Earlier in the week, rain pelted the funeral tent as the Villano family of Eden gathered Tuesday for a graveside service in Eden for Antonio Ramon, who perished when nine members of the family tubed over a dam here.
Family members have said their grief is acute and complex because of all of the familial intersections and the number of lives lost.
A wife and aunt, gone. A young dad, gone. An adored nephew, gone. A beloved teenage daughter, gone. Meanwhile, a sister who is an expectant mother is still missing.
After more than a week of searching with the help of the state Highway Patrol and water rescue teams from neighboring counties, Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said Friday, “Our search efforts are scaled back to county resources at this time.”
Last Monday, the patrol sent a helicopter to Rockingham to assist in the recovery mission. On Wednesday, Cates and other officials worked with a private canine handler from Raleigh to search the Dan for Teresa Villano, Cates said.
“The canine was on the water all day, but obviously we did not locate anything,” Cates said Friday, noting that Wednesday marked the second time in four days the dog had helped in the effort.
“Our search is limited to just the river as of now,” Cates said. “Each time we have had an aircraft here, they have flown both the river and the adjacent land area around the river and have not located anything. We will remain active in following up on any leads that we have which could result in a recovery.”
How the tragedy unfolded
Nine members of the Villano family set out on the Dan River for a two-hour float on June 16 at about 3:30 p.m. But the trip turned into one of the deadliest river accidents in Rockingham County’s history when the group floated over an 8-foot, low-head dam near Duke Energy’s Dan River Steam Station. Survivors said the family didn’t realize the dam lay ahead, much less the hazards it held.
Ramon, in fact, showed excitement as he approached the dam, thinking he would ride manageable rapids, relatives said. His body was recovered from the river on June 18 by rescue crews.
Low-head dams are often called “drowning machines” because of the violent churning water at their bases. Currents called “reverse rollers” trap swimmers underwater and drown them, experts said.
Survivors of the tragedy include: Irena Villano, 18, and her father, Ruben Villano, 35, both of Eden; Ruben’s son Eric Villano, 14, of Eden and relative Karlos Villano, 14, of La Porte, Indiana, all of whom were rescued June 17 after being stranded in the water for more than 22 hours. A Duke Energy worker happened to notice them and called for rescue teams, officials said.
In addition to Ramon, officials said they recovered the bodies of Bridish Crawford, 27, of Eden, and Sophia Wilson, 14, of La Porte, Indiana, on June 18. Rescue teams found the body of Isaiah Crawford, 7, the son of Bridish Crawford, on June 19.
Teresa Villano, the twin sister of Ruben Villano, remains missing.
The city of Eden has provided rooms for the family at an Eden hotel as they receive family from Indiana and Chicago and deal with planning multiple funerals.
Water safety
With the Fourth of July holiday around the corner, Cates reiterated his call for water safety practices.
“The message moving forward would be for anyone entering the rivers for any reason to study and be familiar with the Rockingham County Blueway. This is a map that defines the rivers, accesses to the river, hazards along the rivers, etc ...,” Cates said. The county’s blueway map can be found at www.VisitRockinghamCountyNC.com.
“The second message would be for all who enter the river for any reason to wear personal flotation devices,” Cates said. “As responders to any water event, the county policy is for all to have a personal flotation device properly secured about the responder’s body any time the responder is within 10 feet of the shoreline. Personal flotation devices save lives.”
Meanwhile, Good Stewards of Rockingham has commissioned Spanish signage to be displayed upstream of the dam, according to a news release from the group sent Friday. The signs will warn of the upcoming dam, giving boaters and tubers ample time to exit the river.
“If equity and inclusion are not at the forefront of each of the conversations we’re having about this tragedy, they should be,” Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam said in the release. “We can’t say if equitable signage would have prevented the accident last week, but we as a group can say that we need to be and do more to fully represent our population.”
The group is coordinating with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to install the first round of signs on the Dan River at the N.C. 14 bridge in Eden. The location is about one-half mile from the dam, according to the release.
Good Stewards also is working with a national foundation to provide free life jacket rentals at locations along the Dan River and Belews Lake, as well as at its office in Stoneville, starting later this summer.
“The intent of each of these initiatives is to remove at least one barrier to safe, equitable access to our water,” the release said.