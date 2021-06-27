Tubing Tragedy: Family and friends gather for candlelight prayer vigil and funeral as the search for fifth missing tuber continues

“Our search is limited to just the river as of now,” Cates said. “Each time we have had an aircraft here, they have flown both the river and the adjacent land area around the river and have not located anything. We will remain active in following up on any leads that we have which could result in a recovery.”

How the tragedy unfolded

Nine members of the Villano family set out on the Dan River for a two-hour float on June 16 at about 3:30 p.m. But the trip turned into one of the deadliest river accidents in Rockingham County’s history when the group floated over an 8-foot, low-head dam near Duke Energy’s Dan River Steam Station. Survivors said the family didn’t realize the dam lay ahead, much less the hazards it held.

Ramon, in fact, showed excitement as he approached the dam, thinking he would ride manageable rapids, relatives said. His body was recovered from the river on June 18 by rescue crews.

Low-head dams are often called “drowning machines” because of the violent churning water at their bases. Currents called “reverse rollers” trap swimmers underwater and drown them, experts said.