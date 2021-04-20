Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 1,170 people hospitalized statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,200 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 950,566. There were a total of 10,379 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 6.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 45,374 cases (844 cases per 10,000 residents) and 656 deaths. That's an increase of 100 cases since Monday's report and one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,731 active cases of COVID-19 and 43,938 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 599 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 57 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,271 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 41,607 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,469 total cases (1,031 cases per 10,000 residents) and 262 deaths; Davidson County with 15,912 cases (949 cases per 10,000 residents) and 185 deaths; Forsyth County with 34,582 total cases (905 cases per 10,000 residents) and 369 deaths; Randolph County with 14,691 total cases (1,023 cases per 10,000 residents) and 222 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,280 total cases (800 cases per 10,000 residents) and 94 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 51 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, three fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,437 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 19 from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,170 people were hospitalized Monday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 74 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 175,783 first doses and 141,238 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, over 6.51 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 31.44 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 60,947 from the day before. The CDC also reported 694 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 563,980. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.