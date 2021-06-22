Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 1 new death documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 211 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,011,100. There were a total of 7,091 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 2.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,513 cases (903 cases per 10,000 residents) and 722 deaths. That's a decrease of two cases since Monday's report and an increase of one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 216 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,424 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 17 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,290 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,496 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,993 total cases (1,120 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 17,007 cases (1,015 cases per 10,000 residents) and 198 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,865 total cases (964 cases per 10,000 residents) and 418 deaths; Randolph County with 15,324 total cases (1,067 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,086 total cases (888 cases per 10,000 residents) and 150 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 21 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, one more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,382 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 14 from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 463 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's five more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 256,800 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 241,228 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.75 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.36 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 9,860 from the day before. The CDC also reported 496 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 599,354. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
