Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 1 new death documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County:

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 211 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,011,100. There were a total of 7,091 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 2.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,513 cases (903 cases per 10,000 residents) and 722 deaths. That's a decrease of two cases since Monday's report and an increase of one new death.