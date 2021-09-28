Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 1 new death documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 3,469 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 23,840 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 10.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 63,203 cases (11,766 cases per 100,000 residents) and 828 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,760 active cases of COVID-19 and 62,440 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 803 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 148 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 57,849 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 24,717 total cases (14,582 cases per 100,000 residents) and 310 deaths; Davidson County with 24,332 cases (14,517 cases per 100,000 residents) and 263 deaths; Forsyth County with 48,645 total cases (12,724 cases per 100,000 residents) and 505 deaths; Randolph County with 20,198 total cases (14,059 cases per 100,000 residents) and 281 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,009 total cases (12,096 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 147 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 92% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 16,285 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,073 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 61 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 313,909 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 294,358 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 11.12 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 42.85 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 30,928 from the day before. The CDC also reported 267 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 686,639.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
