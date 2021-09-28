Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 1 new death documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 3,469 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 23,840 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 10.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 63,203 cases (11,766 cases per 100,000 residents) and 828 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,760 active cases of COVID-19 and 62,440 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 803 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 148 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 57,849 county residents have recovered from the illness.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}