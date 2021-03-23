Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 131 cases and 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,062 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 899,164. There were a total of 10,948 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 5.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 41,982 cases (781 cases per 10,000 residents) and 592 deaths. That's an increase of 131 cases since Monday's report and three new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,203 active cases of COVID-19 and 40,721 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 543 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 52 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,251 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 38,974 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,492 total cases (973 cases per 10,000 residents) and 237 deaths; Davidson County with 15,105 cases (901 cases per 10,000 residents) and 177 deaths; Forsyth County with 32,987 total cases (863 cases per 10,000 residents) and 357 deaths; Randolph County with 14,024 total cases (976 cases per 10,000 residents) and 208 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,023 total cases (772 cases per 10,000 residents) and 73 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 62 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, the same number as the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,854 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 18 from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 956 people were hospitalized Monday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 32 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 124,178 first doses and 64,115 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 3.81 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 29.65 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 39,466 from the day before. The CDC also reported 479 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 539,517. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.