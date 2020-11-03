Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 146 new cases and 1 new death reported in Guilford

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,349 new cases as of 12:25 p.m. Tuesday. The cumulative total is 280,377. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 25,125 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 6.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 146 new cases reported Tuesday and one new death. That brings the case total to 12,173 (227 cases per 10,000 residents), with 211 deaths.
Support Local Journalism
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 11,898 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 202 verified deaths. That's an increase of 320 new cases since Friday and two new deaths. Since early March, the health department said, 791 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 8,384 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County had 5,464 cases (322 cases per 10,000 residents) and 88 deaths; Davidson County had 3,910 cases (233 cases per 10,000 residents) and 44 deaths; Forsyth County had 9,336 (244 cases per 10,000 residents) and 121 deaths; Randolph County had 4,005 cases (282 cases per 10,000 residents) and 66 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,202 cases (242 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,457 state residents have died. That's 67 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,175 people were hospitalized Monday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 29 more than on Sunday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 9.18 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. That's 77,398 more cases than Sunday's total. There have been 565,607 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 230,383 as of Monday, a one-day increase of 451 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.